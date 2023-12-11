HomeSearch

“I Was a Little Aggressive”: Denny Hamlin on Recurring Crashes With Danica Patrick

Srijan Mandal
|Published December 11, 2023

“I Was a Little Aggressive”: Denny Hamlin on Recurring Crashes With Danica Patrick

Feb 14, 2014; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (left) talks with Danica Patrick during practice for the Sprint Unlimited at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Back in the day when Danica Patrick and Denny Hamlin used to race against each other in the NASCAR Cup Series, there were several occasions where they got into each other in the racetrack. Discussing the number of times they crashed with each other, Patrick once spoke with Hamlin on her podcast, and the JGR driver explained his side of the story.

Hamlin mentioned, “I’ll be honest with you, I did not crash you at all… Things happen.” Right after Danica intervened and said, “You crashed into me three times in a week at least.”

The 23XI Racing co-owner continued, “I know, I know, I was a little aggressive for sure. But usually, when I crash my friends, it’s only because I am trying to help…”

Speaking further, Hamlin explained how heading unto the 2015 Daytona 500, all he had in the back of his mind was to make sure that Patrick managed to finish the race, instead of focusing on his own performance at that point in time.

What happened between Denny Hamlin and Danica Patrick in the 2015 Daytona 500 week?

Throughout their career, the pair have had several on-track altercations that have led to arguments. But it was the one leading up to the Daytona 500 back in the 2015 season that everyone remembers.

The problems began when Hamlin and Patrick were involved in a four-car wreck during the practice sessions. Then, during the Daytona Duel race, the JGR driver punted Patrick and spun her out of contention. After the race ended, Patrick grabbed Hamlin and got into a full-blown argument with him, which is remembered by many NASCAR fans as an iconic confrontation.

Tensions remained between the two for a while, but it wasn’t long before they made amends regarding their on-track issues. In fact, in 2016, Patrick remarked that both of them must’ve been laughing about their confrontation the night after.

While Hamlin’s justification for ruining Patrick’s races may not have satisfied Patrick, it was nice to see that they continued with the friendship years after the incident.

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Journalist at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car classes from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

Read more from Srijan Mandal