mobile app bar

Jimmie Johnson Given Prestigious Honor, Vows Fight Against Deadly Medical Condition

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jimmie Johnson Given Prestigious Honor, Vows Fight Against Deadly Medical Condition

Jan 19, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Inductee Jimmy Johnson talks to interviewers during the red carpet at Charlotte Convention Center Crown Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, October 2, 2024, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson was recognized by the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis at their 39th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner, celebrated as one of this year’s sports legends.

The event saw over 800 philanthropists gathering to pay tribute to a cadre of distinguished Hall of Fame and world champion athletes across various sports, including hockey, football, the NBA, and volleyball, with Johnson representing NASCAR.

During the ceremony, the Legacy Motor Club owner reiterated his dedication to supporting fundraising efforts for research into traumatic spinal cord and brain injuries, as well as neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, ALS, and stroke. Speaking on the TODAY channel, Johnson shared his thoughts:

“The Miami Project itself is something that’s very important to me. In sports, there are so many spinal injuries, and to have such a focus group trying to help athletes, really, honestly anyone with this type of injury, find care, find ways to advance, to get back to life and live as they should, it’s been really amazing to be a part of it and to be there tonight.”

He acknowledged that similar to other sports, motorsports also frequently see severe injuries related to the spine and brain, as well as broken backs. He praised the organization for its significant efforts to assist those affected. Discussing his motivation for supporting the cause, Johnson shared a personal anecdote,

“The gentleman that brought me into this group is a famous racer named Darrell Lynne. Just to see his quality of life and his purpose behind the Miami Project, and his passion for it, has brought me into it.”

Johnson’s other philanthropic works

Johnson is known not just for his success on NASCAR tracks but also for his contributions to society. Alongside his wife Chandra, he established a foundation in 2006 aimed at supporting children, families, and communities across the country. The foundation primarily aids K-12 public and charter schools in North Carolina, Oklahoma, and California through its Champions Grant program.

In February, Chopt Creative Salad Co. shook hands with the Hall of Fame inductee to support the Jimmie Johnson Foundation via Chopt’s charitable arm, Chopt Gives. More recently, the owner of Legacy Motor Club teamed up again with the salad chain to feature his favorite salad on the menu, with 15% of the sales going to his foundation.

On the racing front, Johnson has participated in seven out of the nine races scheduled for this season, the most since his last full season in 2020. His most recent appearance was at Kansas Speedway last Sunday where he finished P36 during the 2024 Hollywood Casino 400. Johnson will return to the Las Vegas track later this month to continue his part-time schedule.

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 1750 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Read more from Neha Dwivedi

Share this article

Don’t miss these