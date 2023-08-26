“Trouble Serving Our Own Needs”: Kevin Harvick on the Difficult Aspect of NASCAR Racing

As the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship hurtles toward its conclusion, all eyes are fixed on the upcoming finale at Daytona this Sunday. While the scramble for the last spot is very much alive, William Byron’s victory at Indiana ensured that Kevin Harvick has safely progressed to the playoffs. Still winless in his final season, Harvick has pointed his way into the playoffs but he may need to do a team act here.

Except for Harvick, no other SHR driver is in the playoffs yet. While Chase Briscoe and Almirola are 1-2 heading into the race, anything except a victory for SHR would end the season for the drivers. And Harvick might need to provide a helping hand.

Kevin Harvick talks about an inconvenient balancing act at the Daytona finale



While speaking at the recent press conference ahead of the race, the SHR driver was asked how he would balance his act for the Daytona finale, considering that all of his teammates desperately needed a win at Daytona.

Subsequently, Harvick responded, “We have enough trouble serving our own needs (laughing). I think a lot of that stuff just plays out and when you have the opportunity to put yourself in a position to help, you try to help as much as you can and go from there.”

“I’ve always found it harder to try to coordinate something and make it all work because it all seems to get mixed up, so you go race and see when those opportunities fall to push and stay in line and do those types of things.”

Harvick to reunite with his crew chief for the Daytona finale



Harvick headed into the Watkins Glen International without having his long-time crew chief, Rodney Childers by his side. It had been announced that Childers’ mother had been in a critical state after her heart suddenly stopped. She had been moved into an intensive care unit. Hence, the SHR crew chief had to head home to look after his mother.

Meanwhile, Childers is set to return for his duties at Daytona. Recently, he spoke about his mother’s health through his social media account, mentioning how she would want him to go to Daytona for the race. He mentioned, “We will take all we can get. Going to Daytona and racing is what she would want me to do..”

A strong finish is what the team needs in order to build momentum heading into the playoffs.