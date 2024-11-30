“I Was Hooked”: How a Forza Leaderboards Challenge Reminded NASCAR Star Tyler Reddick of His Childhood

Tyler Reddick from the world of NASCAR became the latest driver to participate in Turn 10 Studios and Mobil 1’s Legends vs Leaderboards competition on Forza Motorsport. In a bid to enrich the experience for the gamers of the PC/Xbox title, the 23XI Racing driver will be one of the final drivers from the world over to post an in-game lap time which the users will try and better.

Advertisement

Reddick secured his place in the event after a contest against his Toyota Cup Series teammates. The competition saw drivers such as John Hunter Nemechek, Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell, and Tyler Reddick go head-to-head in a lap time showdown of their own, with the #45 driver coming out on top.

The California native then elected to drive the iconic 1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex from the Initial D series for his run at the fictional Maple Valley Raceway, navigating its twists and turns in wet conditions. He clocked in a lap time of 00:54.305 as he remembered the car from his childhood.

He said, “For me, that was cool, because I’ve always really liked this car. I remember stumbling across Initial D, the TV show, as a kid, and loved the TV show. The whole concept of it, I was hooked. I watched all the series, so I was locked in on that years ago…”

“Because of that show, for me, I always really, really, really enjoyed that little car. Pretty much every Forza game I had, I would do it up with the white and the black. I’d always turn it into a drift car and go sliding around and whatnot on the different Forza titles,” he continued.

For competitors in the game, it is an opportunity to attempt to beat Reddick’s time from November 28 through December 11. Those who do will earn the in-game Pegasus Driving Suit as a reward.

How does Tyler Reddick rank alongside other titans of motorsport?

The esteemed lineup that competed in the Legends vs. Leaderboard challenge includes motorsport luminaries like Tony Stewart, who maneuvered a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302 to clock a time of 1:57.453.

Hot on his heels, W Series champion and current Indy NXT driver Jamie Chadwick steered a 1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1 through the course, posting a swift 1:54.859. Jenson Button, a Formula One champion, showcased his abilities by piloting a 1971 Lotus Elan Sprint to a remarkable time of 00:52.168.

Looking for advice on how to set your best lap time in the Mobil 1 | Forza Motorsport Legend vs Leaderboard event? Class is in session with @TonyStewart. Head to the Rivals section in @ForzaMotorsport to get behind the wheel and challenge Tony’s best time. #Mobil1xForza pic.twitter.com/GUSWu6ugwK — Mobil 1 Racing (@mobil1racing) July 29, 2024

Additionally, Juan Pablo Montoya, with a career spanning Formula 1, IndyCar, and NASCAR, navigated a 1974 Toyota Celica to a time of 00:55.480.

Reflecting on his inclusion in such a distinguished company, Reddick shared his excitement about partnering with Mobil 1, noting, “When you’re a driver working with a company like Mobil 1, or when I’ve worked with other oil brands in the past, it’s really fun to see them take that extra step and take it further than I’ve seen others do.”

It all that remains to be seen is how soon can an adept Forza Motorsport player better Reddick’s virtual gauntlet.