Corey Heim to Get More Races With 23XI and Legacy Motor Club in 2025? Tricon Driver Gives Update on Plans

Corey Heim will once again take the wheel of the #11 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage in full-time capacity this year. Although there was anticipation among fans to see him ascend to the NASCAR Cup Series or at least compete in the Xfinity Series full-time, Heim feels grateful for his current position but remains open to broadening his racing perspective to include Xfinity and Cup races throughout the year.

The 22-year-old discussed his potential involvement in the Cup Series for this season in a recent interview with notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass. Elaborating on his plans, he said, “Just taking one week at a time. I mean, [I’m] never gonna turn down a Cup opportunity at the end of the day.”

“I mean, I got some last year that were for reserve driver and then one that was planned kind of mid-season. But if you asked me a year ago I would say I have no idea and that’s kind of where I’m at right now as well,” he added.

Despite the lack of viable opportunities in his eyes, Heim remains optimistic about expanding his presence in the Cup Series. “It’d be great to get some more laps in the Cup car,” he said.

Last year, Heim made three starts in the Cup Series, driving the #43 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club at Dover and Kansas, finishing 25th and 22nd respectively. His third start came with 23XI Racing in Nashville, where he finished 29th.

Additionally, in the Xfinity Series, Heim took the wheel of the #26 Toyota Supra for Sam Hunt Racing in 13 races, securing two top-5 finishes and one top-10 finish. His performance in the Truck Series has also been consistent over the past two years, finishing P4 in 2023 and improving to P2 last season in the overall driver’s standings at the end of the year.

Does Heim anticipate a stronger 2025 Truck Series season?

Over the past two seasons in the Truck Series, Corey Heim, alongside his Toyota team has compiled a praiseworthy record. He has amassed nine victories and 26 top-five finishes. The track record sets the stage for high aspirations as he continues to hunt for the championship title.

Reflecting on his journey, Heim remarked, “Certainly, I’ve had my fair share of success with those guys and couldn’t do without them. Having them back for another year is, you know … our expectations are just as high as ever and we’ve yet to close it out with a championship. So, of course, that’s our primary goal, but I want to get a lot of race wins along the way.”

Heim appreciates the privilege of working with a team that consistently exhibits the potential to win, having the synergy that fuels their collective drive for excellence. With the first race of the Truck Series rapidly approaching on February 14th at Daytona International Speedway, it remains to be seen how well the young driver kicks off his 2025 campaign.