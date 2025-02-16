How Photography Helps Bubba Wallace Cope With Pressure During the Grueling NASCAR Season

While his boss Denny Hamlin unwinds by hitting the golf links or catching up with football games, and Michael Jordan attends NASCAR races, Bubba Wallace finds his respite from the racetrack’s pressures through a camera lens. For Wallace, photography isn’t merely a pastime; it’s a practice in patience, which is essential on the NASCAR track.

The 23XI Racing driver shared the origins of his photographic journey, saying, “I picked up my dad’s camera in 2011. He wasn’t a photographer; he just had a camera.” Wallace also described how photography provides him with a tranquil escape from the igniting engines and the burning fuel, noting, “It’s a fun getaway. It’s something that takes your mind off racing, even when you are at the track shooting.”

Wallace’s passion for photography reaches beyond a mere hobby. He has dreams of exploring the world with a camera in hand after hanging up his racing gloves. In an intimate revelation to Men’s Journal, the #23 Toyota Camry driver spoke of the synergistic activities he enjoys with his wife Amanda. He said, hiking and mountain biking perfectly complement his love for capturing the great outdoors.

He confessed a fascination with clouds, drawn to their perpetual transformation and evolution. Wallace extends his photographic journey to his followers on Instagram, where his dedicated page has garnered 12.7k followers. To date, he has uploaded 163 images that range from mountain vistas and serene beachfront to the buzz of race cars and urban landscapes, not forgetting intimate portraits of his wife, Amanda Wallace.

Wallace’s passion beyond photography

In addition to photography, Wallace finds solace in music, particularly heavy metal. He claims it catapults him into a revitalized mindset, offering both comfort and exhilaration.

In a 2021 interview, the Alabama native elaborated on how the genre infuses him with energy, stating, “Heavier the song, the louder the song, the better it makes me feel. Something about it elevates me to a better place mentally. It gets you pumped up.”

Further insights from his Netflix Docuseries, ‘Race: Bubba Wallace,’ reveal that his morning fitness regimen also helps him with his nerves. According to him, hitting the gym and following the routine is not just about physical health but also serves as a conduit for his mental clarity and focus.

Wallace added that while his exercise routine isn’t a cure-all for emotional hurdles, it acts as a crucial anchor. It provides structure and a sense of grounding, crucial for facing the day’s challenges — even on days when stepping into the gym feels like a herculean task.