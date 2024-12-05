“I Was Mad”: When Former NASCAR Driver Hailie Deegan Lost Her Cool Because of Todd Gilliland’s Off-Track Antics

After her half-season run in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with AM Racing, Hailie Deegan announced on October 14, 2024, that she would be joining the Indy NXT series, piloting the #38 HMD Motorsports car for the 2025 season.

With a background that spans dirt tracks in midget cars, the ARCA Menards Series, the K&N Pro-Series West, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and the Xfinity Series, Deegan is well-equipped to navigate future challenges on the track.

However, Deegan has occasionally let her temper flare during races, particularly when she perceives that other drivers aren’t competing fairly. Moving forward, she might consider steering clear of confrontations that could escalate tensions on the track.

For instance, back in 2019, before her tenure in NASCAR and while competing in the K&N Pro Series West and ARCA Menards Series, Deegan described to Jeff Gluck during his “12 Questions” segment an encounter that ruffled her feathers. She detailed an incident involving Todd Gilliland that tested her composure. She recalled,

“One time, Todd Gilliland — I was getting on the freeway in Mooresville, and all of a sudden this guy in this Toyota, he goes and he like pinches me in the wall and I was like so man, laid on the horn, and then Todd pokes his head out the window and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’… I had no idea it was him. He knew it was me… Yeah, I was mad.”

Despite her fiery spirit, Deegan has also been at the center of on-track controversies herself. Whether it was at the Monster Mile [Dover Motor Speedway], where she initiated a crash that ultimately ended JJ Yeley’s race day, or being part of a wreck at Darlington, Deegan has frequently found herself in the thick of the action.

If Deegan can manage to keep her nose clean during her stint in the Indy NXT series, it might just pave the way for a flourishing career and potentially catapult her into the IndyCar series.

Her initial stint in single-seater racing suggests she might be well-suited for the format. Deegan marked her debut in formula car racing with a commendable performance in the first week of November, securing points by finishing in the top 10 at the Formula Regional Americas season finale.

Competing for Toney Driver Development at the Circuit of the Americas, Deegan showed a lot of improvement throughout the event, which culminated in a P10-place finish.