“I Was Upset About It”: Trouble Between Ryan Blaney & Corey LaJoie After Michigan?

Ever since Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson tangled at Pocono, the two have remained somewhat bitter over the incident. Despite being good friends in the past, it seems like their relationship has been under quite some stress. Unfortunately, two more drivers who are friends beyond the track had an on-track incident with each other in Michigan.

Ryan Blaney and Corey LaJoie had been racing each other wheel to wheel and made contact. Thankfully neither of them spun out or wrecked. But after the race was suspended on Sunday, the pair had a conversation about the incident on the pit lane.

Finally, after the conclusion of the event on Monday, Blaney spoke to the media and cleared the air about the altercation, and assured everyone that everything was fine between them.

Ryan Blaney comments about his tangle with Corey LaJoie



Blaney stated, “Yeah the one with Corey and I yesterday. Yeah, we talked it out and I was upset about it. Because I got put up in the junk and I don’t think what a lot of people saw was, he drove in about five car lengths too deep to get there. You know, it’s one thing if you’re racing side by side and into the corner. Somebody gets loose you know, that’s just part of racing.”

He added, “I wouldn’t be mad at it. But the fact that he drove off in there way too deep trying to clear me and never did. And then he was outside and then we were up in the resin. That’s kind of what I was mad about. But I was over it today and heck I pushed him on a restart today.”

“So I’m still playing this kickball tournament. But yeah, we talked it out for a good bit yesterday, and it’s what it is that stuff blows over quickly, and I think we move on really fast. Yeah, not playing the left side, but luckily, no new marks in it today.

Thankfully, unlike Larson and Hamlin, these two seemed to have made peace with each other pretty soon. Therefore there will not be any beef between the drivers, and yes, Blaney gets to play in LaJoie’s kickball tournament. So it’s a win-win.

Denny Hamlin attempted to make peace with Kyle Larson



Hamlin may have upset his friend Larson a little too much, considering the HMS driver is still not over Pocono. Larson’s frustration is understandable to an extent, considering he was racing for the win until the JGR driver fed him to the wall.

Recently, journalist Matt Weaver shared an audio clip of Larson explaining how he felt receiving a peace offering gift from Hamlin. In the audio clip, we could hear Larson state, “I appreciate the thought, but I don’t know if it’s the right thing to do all the time.”

Denny had sent Larson a pair of shoes and a Jordan ball marker from Michael Jordan’s golf course. However, hearing Larson’s comments it does not seem to have done the job. Perhaps it would take a little longer to heal that wound.