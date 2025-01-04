“Stop Acting Like We Don’t Exist”: NASCAR Teaser Falls Flat With Fans Still Not Over Shocking Disclosure by Executive

Despite the best efforts of NASCAR officials to engage fans, their recent initiatives appear to be missing the mark. Earlier this month, NASCAR’s COO, Steve O’Donnell, unveiled plans to employ AI in testing and refining the playoff format — a move that has notably irritated the fanbase.

NASCAR teased the upcoming season with a video that premiered the Next Gen cars in Yellow, Red, and Blue — the iconic colors of the NASCAR logo — announcing “NASCAR is back.” The video was captioned, “Back for more in 30 days. ⏳.”

However, instead of sparking excitement for the new season, the announcement has left many fans frustrated. They feel that NASCAR is ignoring their input by not modifying the playoffs to enhance excitement, fun, and fairness.

Instead, the organization seems to be leaning on AI to make these adjustments, a strategy that has not sat well with the devoted followers of the sport.

Stop acting like we don’t exist. We’re not bots yet you are listening to AI for decisions instead of us. We want the full season points format. LISTEN TO THE FANS — Go Heels (@sfosterburner) January 3, 2025

Infuriated fans voiced their displeasure directly on the post, exclaiming, “Stop acting like we don’t exist. We’re not bots yet you are listening to AI for decisions instead of us. We want the full season points format. LISTEN TO THE FANS.”

Another fan sternly requested that NASCAR officials “announce a new points format.”

Echoing these sentiments, another fan alluded to Denny Hamlin’s disclosure about a conversation with Mike Forde, who had dismissively referred to those advocating for playoff changes as ‘bots,’ by asserting, “We’re not bots, change the format.”

While figures both within NASCAR, with exceptions like Joey Logano, and among the broader community of fans and spectators, have been clamoring for a revision of the playoff format, O’Donnell revealed that the organization would employ AI in their decision-making process.

His statement stressed a commitment to technology over traditional fan input, further fueling the discontent among the sport’s dedicated followers:

“There’s so much data and technology out there that you can throw into a model — I think it’s going to be very helpful in looking at some predictive analysis of where the sport can go in the future and then there’s the whole business side of things too.”

Moreover, although they are open to exploring various possibilities, O’Donnell made it clear that any changes would only be implemented if they were guaranteed to benefit the sport. He stressed that modifications would go forward solely if they aligned with the sport’s best interests and were likely to boost fan engagement.

Veteran drivers advocate for a format overhaul

While the current format has proven beneficial for Team Penske drivers, former competitors like Kevin Harvick are advocating for adjustments, citing potential for improvement. Harvick proposed:

“If that really hasn’t changed the mix of viewership and things I think your book is open to say okay maybe we can mix this up and it’s not really going to change it. I wish we would rotate the last race.”

Besides Harvick, following Ryan Blaney’s championship win in 2023, Denny Hamlin critically assessed the competitive dynamics, hinting that victories in the concluding races might unduly sway championship results. In April 2024, the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver further detailed his viewpoint, suggesting,

“Why don’t we have a championship round? Challenge these drivers at multiple different racetracks. I mean, I don’t care if you put a road course in the championship round. At least, your crowning achievement champion off a larger sample size…”

Post the 2024 season’s end, RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski took to X to reflect on his journey home from the final race. In a series of insights, he remarked, “2 things can be true at the same time Joey Logano deserved to win the championship; This format doesn’t feel ideal for rewarding the NASCAR cup championship,” calling for reconsideration of the format.

As the new season approaches, the racing community watches keenly to see which changes NASCAR will implement to resonate with its audience and align with evolving expectations.