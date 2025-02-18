Jeff Gordon Defends NASCAR After Ryan Preece Launches Scathing Attack Claiming Danger to Drivers’ Lives

The recent accident involving Ryan Preece at Daytona International Speedway — his second in three years — has rattled fans and left Preece and his NASCAR colleagues deeply shaken. Despite the Next Gen being touted as the safest NASCAR Cup car to date, Preece’s previous airborne incident left him with blood-red eyes, requiring a few weeks of recovery time.

Advertisement

This time, after flipping over again at Daytona, Preece issued a stark warning to NASCAR. He expressed relief at walking away unscathed but cautioned that the sport was teetering on the brink of tragedy. Jeff Gordon, however, came to NASCAR’s defense.

In a post-race press conference, when queried about Preece’s remarks, Gordon acknowledged the gravity of the RFK driver’s experiences: “For him, what is that, two years in a row or two years ago that he had that other incident? Of course, he’s going to be vocal about that. You never want to get airborne in a car once, let alone what he’s been through.”

While acknowledging Preece’s situation, Gordon highlighted NASCAR’s commitment to safety, asserting, “I know NASCAR always is looking at those incidents and trying to figure out what they can do better to keep the cars on the ground.”

“As teams, we’ll offer everything we can, but we’re focused on building fast race cars to go win and be safe, and we have to rely on NASCAR to do the testing to try to keep the cars on the ground and be as safe as possible,” he added.

Gordon also noted that since he entered NASCAR and his experience on Superspeedways, there has been a persistent dialogue about enhancing car safety, and that’s why the governing body introduced restrictor plates and initiated pack racing. According to the Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman, this ongoing issue reflects a balance between providing entertainment and the unpredictability of racing outcomes.

Furthermore, he pointed out that as long as cars continue to act like bumper cars at 200 miles per hour, wrecks are going to be inevitable. However, vehicle safety has immensely improved. Following Preece’s 2023 incident where the presence of grass was blamed for exacerbating Preece’s crash, NASCAR responded by removing all the grass from the backstretch.

What did Preece say after his crash?

Preece was stunned after his harrowing race experience, his thoughts haunted by the possibilities of what might have been. While uncertain whether the diffuser or another factor caused his 3400-pound vehicle to launch into the air like a toy, his primary concern was for his daughter.

“When the car took off like that and it got real quiet, all I thought about was my daughter. I’m lucky to walk away but we’re getting really close to somebody not being able to. It’s frustrating when you end your day like this,” said the RFK Racing regular.

The chaos unfolded in the final laps, initiated at the front of the pack with only five laps remaining. The incident began when Christopher Bell, leading the outside lane, was nudged off Cole Custer’s bumper. Bell crashed into the outside wall as the rest of the field surged forward. Positioned about five rows back, Preece found himself with no escape route.

The impact saw Preece’s car strike the left front of Bell’s vehicle and hurtle nose-first into the air. The car soared without landing, flipped onto its roof, and continued sliding up the bank before righting itself after another roll.