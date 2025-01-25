“I’d Love to Come Back and Do This Again”: Why Chase Elliott Vowed to Return to Iconic Event After Disappointing Outing in 2021

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup season gears up to commence with the Clash at Bowman Gray on February 2, anticipation also builds for the Rolex 24 at Daytona scheduled for this weekend. Many enthusiasts have been eager to see Chase Elliott participate again following his initial entry in 2021. However, despite his previous desire to return, he will not be competing this year.

Reflecting on his first experience with the race, he remarked, “I’d love to come back and do this event again. I don’t think this is one of those things you show up one time and expect to be perfect or at the very best of your game. It takes a little more practice than that.”

Elliott’s debut at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2021 came right after his NASCAR Cup championship victory in 2020 and a stint at the Chili Bowl Nationals just days before.

That weekend began well for Elliott and his #31 Action Express Racing teammates, who kicked off from the pole position. Early in the race, the team was in fierce contention, maintaining a position close to the lead during the initial stages. However, as the race neared the seven-hour mark, they encountered debilitating gearbox issues that hampered their quest for victory.

Elliott faced a substantial setback when he required emergency service while the pits were closed, causing him to lose time. Despite these obstacles, Elliott and his team managed to complete the race, securing a P6-place finish in the DPi class and a P8 overall.

Elliott was hard on himself following his initial stint at the Daytona 24

Despite achieving a respectable finish, Elliott was sharply critical of his performance. Reflecting on his outing, he told NBCSN, “Terrible, terrible, way off the pace.”

He stated that although he felt much more comfortable during the final practice, he struggled to establish a strong rhythm or maintain a competitive pace during the race itself. Elliott acknowledged the need for improvement, stating that he needs to go to work there and try to be better prepared and go faster than this on his next tour.

When queried about where he was losing time on the track, Elliott responded, “It’s a little bit everywhere. I felt like probably [Turn] 6 and the Bus Stop were my worst places for me on track. I didn’t do a good job there at all, in finding a rhythm and getting going, I need to step up here next time around.”

Elliott also expressed concerns that he might have compromised the car’s integrity during his first stint by hitting a curb, which added to his frustration further.