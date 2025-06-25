mobile app bar

Everything About Chase Elliott’s ‘Design to Drive’ and How That Ties Into the NASCAR Race at Atlanta

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) during qualifying for the Shrines Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Chase Elliott is ready to return to Atlanta Motor Speedway, now EchoPark Speedway, with the ninth installment of the “DESI9N TO DRIVE” initiative, an artistic collaboration with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Introduced in 2017, the program has raised nearly half a million dollars over eight years through a partnership between the Chase Elliott Foundation, NAPA, and Hendrick Motorsports.

This year, Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, firesuit, and helmet will showcase a design created by 11-year-old pediatric cancer patient Rhealynn Mills. Her concept features a blue-and-white base, infused with her aspiration to become a nurse. The livery includes gold childhood cancer ribbons, a stethoscope, heart monitors, and bandages, symbolizing her journey and dedication.

Her artwork also displays the phrases “Cure cancer” and “Helping kids like me,” flanking a nurse illustration. The rear decklid features Psalm 46:5: “God is within you, you will not fail,” knitting her faith into the design. The NAPA Auto Parts logo appears across a bandage, while a large gold ribbon with wings anchors the scheme from above.

Rhealynn was diagnosed with Metastatic Osteosarcoma in October 2022 after an injury during a softball game led to a second medical opinion. Following the amputation of her right leg, 19 surgeries, and the use of a prosthetic, she remains determined to return to the sport she loves.

Elliott, who captured the 2022 summer win at the 1.5-mile oval, enters this weekend’s event as the No. 5 seed in the inaugural In-Season Challenge — a five-week, bracket-style tournament. Speaking about the initiative, he said, “It’s been our foundation’s initiative over the last nine years. It’s just all in support of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

“We have typically done something around the Atlanta race every year, and it’s been a lot of fun to be a part of it and watch it grow… Then NAPA got involved, and really, when NAPA got involved, it kind of took it to the next step, because they have given up one of their races to let this happen.”

Elliott expressed his eagerness to meet Rhealynn, who designed the scheme for his car and helmet and looks forward to welcoming her and her family to the track. The HMS driver added that he hopes to bring some happiness to them while continuing to support a meaningful cause. Praising NAPA’s involvement, he noted his pride in the partnership and called it a privilege to be part of the effort.

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 3000 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

