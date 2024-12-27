“If I Want to Learn Something…”: When Rusty Wallace Paid Tony Stewart the Highest Compliment as a Race Car Driver

NASCAR icon Rusty Wallace has driven alongside some of the most elite drivers to descend upon stock car racing. But there are a few whom he holds in higher regard than the rest. The most notable of them is the three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart. Wallace’s admiration for him is reflected through his words in a 2010 interview.

Advertisement

He was asked which driver he would point a rookie toward to learn from. He gave up Stewart’s name without much hesitation and reasoned his choice. “Here is the deal,” he said.

“Tony understands where young racers come from. If he’s got time, Tony could put his arm around you and say, ‘OK, here’s what I would do, and here’s what I wouldn’t do and this is what you should be wary of.'”

Interestingly, Chase Elliott was one such young driver whom Stewart inspired. The Hendrick Motorsports star has often mentioned how warm and approachable he is to youngsters. Chase Briscoe is another driver whom he served as a mentor during their time together in Stewart-Haas Racing.

Continuing his interview, Wallace refused to mention a name when asked which driver he wouldn’t want a rookie to learn from. “Unfortunately, I can’t say who you shouldn’t learn from. In my field, that wouldn’t work!” he quipped. But he did go on to make his feelings about Stewart clear by naming him as one of the most talented drivers in NASCAR.

Why Wallace believes Stewart is one of the most talented drivers

The 1989 Cup Series champion mentioned three drivers — Jimmie Johnson, Tony Stewart, and Kyle Busch — when asked whom he thought was the most talented driver in the sport. He had a reason to name each of them. His detailing went, “There’s so many different ways to break that down.”

“I just love how Jimmie Johnson is polished on and off the racetrack. He’s the all-around best because he’s great for his sponsors, he’s great to his fans, he’s great to the media, and he’s such a friggin’ thinker when it comes to being a driver.” He continued to explain that he chose Busch for his brute nature and Stewart because he was an all-round racer.

To be talked about in such a high manner by a fellow racer, who has had an illustrious career of his own right, is a beautiful moment for any driver. There is no question that Stewart, Johnson, and Busch along with him, consider this praise a valuable accolade.