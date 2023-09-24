“I’m Following Him”: Bubba Wallace Gives Kyle Larson Credit, Admits to Playing “Second Fiddle” to HMS Driver

2023 has been an incredible season for Bubba Wallace. After making it into the playoffs for the first time in his career, the 23XI Racing driver made it into the next round with a series of decent performances and a healthy dose of good luck. Impressively, Wallace will start from pole for the first race at Texas this Sunday.

During the press conference, the 23XI Racing driver was asked about his experience as a successful diversity driver and what it meant to him to advance to the Round of 12 in his first career playoff. With little hesitation, the #23 praised Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson, a product from the same program as him.

Bubba Wallace credits Kyle Larson where it’s due

Wallace said, “We can’t discredit (Kyle) Larson and what he’s been able to do and win a championship there on the diversity side of things. I guess I’m following him – I’m second fiddle.”

“Much like the rest of the field on any given weekend (laughter). I think it is just incredible to be where we are at, and just accomplish the things that we’ve been doing.”

Wallace’s response makes sense, considering how well Kyle Larson has performed, not just in NASCAR, but in other forms of racing as well. Be it a Cup Series, Xfinity, Truck, or even in a sprint car, the 2021 Cup champion is one of the most versatile drivers in the modern era, competing for victories in almost every setup.

Wallace will start from the front of the field at Texas



Wallace, who finds himself in the round of 12 for the first time in his career, would obviously hope to try his best and attempt to advance further. Interestingly heading into Texas, the 23XI Racing driver seems to be starting on a high note.

Following the qualification, Wallace managed to score his second-ever career pole position. He was able to run a 188.337 mph lap around the Texas Motor Speedway, ahead of other playoff drivers Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski.

Meanwhile, his teammate Tyler Reddick who won the race last season at this very track, will be starting from 15th place and would have to work his way up during the race. 23XI Racing has been looking good and fairly consistent, but the Fords will certainly have something to say about that in the front of the field.