Which Races Will Kyle Larson ‘Replica’ Corey Day Run for Hendrick Motorsports in 2025 as Part of Development Deal?

Corey Day, a 19-year-old who Kyle Larson believes is the next big star in NASCAR, will enter the big leagues in 2025. He has penned an agreement with Hendrick Motorsports that will allow him to race part-time in the Xfinity Series under the team’s banner. He also has an extensive schedule in the Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, and Trans Am awaiting him.

The Clovis, California native will drive for Spire Motorsports in the Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. He has eight races scheduled in trucks and four in the latter. Hendrick Motorsports will sponsor all 12 events. His Truck Series schedule will begin on March 14 in Las Vegas and end at the Darlington Raceway on August 30.

Team owner Rick Hendrick revealed that the agreement was signed on December 6, a week after Day turned 19. The big man’s sponsorship will allow Day to race in 30 pavement events this year. This experience is bound to be a huge stepping stone in his progress to the premier tier of stock car racing.

The 2022 Chili Bowl Nationals Rookie of the Year made his NASCAR debut in 2024 in the Truck Series with support from Hendrick. He started four races and secured a best-place finish of 16th at Homestead-Miami in October. He told the press that he expects to have a lot of fun this year with more races added to his belt.

What makes Day similar to Cup Series champion Kyle Larson?

Larson holds Day in high regard and monitors his progress closely. He spoke about the youngster on multiple platforms in 2024 and even expressed that their driving styles were largely similar. It is hard to believe that he wouldn’t have had a role to play in Hendrick Motorsports’ courtship of Day.

He told the press in the wake of the announcement, “Of guys who haven’t made it to the three series in NASCAR yet … he’s definitely the best prospect out there. I definitely endorsed him for sure because I’ve gotten the chance to race with him and firsthand see how good he is. He’s probably the only one that I’ve raced with that I feel like looks like me out there.”

That is high praise to come from a man who is considered to be one of the best drivers of the current generation. Larson, too, expects 2025 to be a highly beneficial year for Day and hopes him to have fun. Day will begin his year with the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at Daytona on February 15.