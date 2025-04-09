“I’m Glad They Did That”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Hails NASCAR for Much-Needed Step After Martinville Chaos

The Xfinity Series race at Martinsville erupted into bedlam, with the racing intensity peaking in the latter half. However, the end came with a big final lap collision that stole the spotlight. Responding to the chaos involving drivers Taylor Gray and Sammy Smith, NASCAR convened a pre-dawn briefing with the Xfinity drivers ahead of Saturday’s showdown at Darlington, addressing the events of the previous weekend. Dale Earnhardt Jr. lauded NASCAR’s decision to intervene, considering it a necessary measure.

In the thick of the race, the final moments saw a heated clash between JGR’s Taylor Gray and JRM’s Sammy Smith, with Smith making a last-ditch move deep into the final turn aimed at derailing the race leader, Gray.

The attempt not only disrupted Gray’s race but also triggered a multi-car pileup, including Smith, leading to a rough end to the race. Austin Hill seized the moment to win his second race of the season, having led only the final lap.

Meanwhile, Dale Earnhardt Jr., defending his driver Sammy Smith on his podcast, stated that while he intended to have a word with Smith about his aggressive maneuvers, he wasn’t considering sidelining him for his assertive driving style. Yet Dale Jr. expressed approval of NASCAR’s intervention, reminiscing about its old-school approach to discipline.

He suggested that a similar pre-race meeting might be beneficial before the next Martinsville event, appreciating NASCAR’s stern stance, commenting:

“When we do go back to Martinsville, to your point, it might be worth NASCAR having another meeting and you know you another 8:00 meeting and saying, ‘All right guys, you know this is what we expect today.’ I’m glad they did that, and it does have a very kind of old-school feel to it.”

Austin Hill provided insights into NASCAR’s decisive morning briefing, praising its directness and constructive suggestions aimed at fostering more respectful competition among drivers. He noted the meeting’s firm tone and the useful advice given on improving race conduct.

However, the RCR driver expressed skepticism about the meeting’s ability to alter the ingrained aggressive racing dynamics at Martinsville, especially with Championship 4 implications looming in the fall return.

With another short-track event on the horizon, it remains to be seen how the drivers will adapt their strategies. Fans are undoubtedly eager for a repeat of last year’s Cup race, though ideally with less of the extreme tactics that marked the Martinsville chaos.