“We Didn’t Have A Lot of Money”: Kurt Busch Looks Back on Jack Roush’s Huge Role in Kickstarting NASCAR Career

With one Cup Series championship and 34 Cup wins across 776 starts, Kurt Busch cemented a NASCAR legacy of his own. Alongside his Cup accomplishments, he claimed the IROC title, a Daytona 500 triumph, and a Coca-Cola 600 victory. However, after sustaining a concussion during a qualifying crash at Pocono in 2022 and missing the final five regular-season races, Busch retired from full-time racing in August 2023.

Advertisement

On May 20, 2025, Busch was elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026, a recognition that capped his 23-year journey through the sport’s highest ranks. His career saw him drive for several NASCAR teams, including Roush Racing, Penske Racing South (now Team Penske), Phoenix Racing, Furniture Row Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, Chip Ganassi Racing, and finally 23XI Racing.

However, it was Roush Racing that first opened the door to top-tier racing for Busch, granting him his start in both the Truck and Cup Series. Jack Roush, the team’s founder, played an instrumental role in shaping his career. Busch recalled how Roush launched a talent arms race, signing both him and Matt Kenseth in pursuit of future stars.

Speaking to Racer.com, Busch recounted his modest beginnings. “I didn’t race go-karts. We didn’t have a lot of money as a family. It was just Dad’s street stock that we had in the garage. He let me drive a dirt car one time when I was 16 years old. From 16 years old in 1994, I am in the Cup Series as a 22-year-old in Dover, Delaware in the September of 2000,” he said.

“From the Trucks to Cup, I hadn’t even won in the Truck Series yet, and I had only been there six months, and Jack Roush goes, ‘Kurt, you want to go Cup racing?’ I said, ‘Yes sir, I’d love to go Cup racing in a couple of years. I’d love to hone my skills here in the Truck and go to the Busch Series.’ Jack goes, ‘No, we’re going to Cup in September of this year.’ I said, ‘What?! I’ll go. Yeah, we’re going to wreck a lot of stuff, but let’s go!’” Busch added.

That brave leap paid dividends. Busch entered seven Cup races that season and won four Truck Series events, ultimately finishing second in the Truck championship standings. After earning Rookie of the Year honors in the Truck Series, he graduated to the No. 97 Ford in the Cup Series.

By his second full-time Cup season, Busch had already collected four wins and finished third in the standings. As part of a powerhouse Roush lineup that included Matt Kenseth, Mark Martin, and Greg Biffle, he helped form one of the most dominant teams of the era. Then, in just his fourth full-time season, Busch won the Cup Series championship with three wins and 10 top-fives and 21 top-10 finishes.

After one more year with Roush, he transitioned to drive the No. 2 Dodge for Penske Racing South. Still, the foundation of his NASCAR career was firmly laid by Jack Roush, whose vision and faith in Busch changed the course of his racing life.