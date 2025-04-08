“Gonna Have to Sit Down With Them”: NASCAR Legend Launches Scathing Attack on Drivers in the Lower Series

NASCAR is not yet done with whipping the Xfinity Series field for its antics at the Martinsville Speedway. The younger drivers were highly unethical in their racing methods and induced 14 cautions, mostly needless, throughout the race. The latest to lash them for the unprofessionalism is the four-time Craftsman Truck Series champion Ron Hornaday Jr.

Advertisement

The icon was asked about the attitude of today’s drivers when he was at the Darlington Raceway last weekend. He pointed out how some of them don’t even deserve to be on the field.

He was critical of how they were brought into stock car racing and declared that whoever was paying for their cars had to sit down and have a talk with them.

He said, “I don’t know if their sponsors or mom or dad or whoever’s are paying for it, but they’re gonna have to sit down with them.”

He also mentioned how his grandson had made him aware of simulator racing and how cars could be respawned at will on it. He believes that is how young drivers view the real-world scenario today.

Limitless cash in their pockets has made them their bosses. Hornaday Jr. isn’t pleased with this, to say the least. He also spoke about the highly professional culture that he cultivates in Hornaday Development.

The driver he used as an example for good was Landen Lewis, a 19-year-old driver who is attempting to secure a full-time ride in NASCAR.

Cup Series champion Joey Logano echoes Hornaday Jr.’s sentiments

Back when Logano was a teenager trying to make a name for himself in motorsports, he did not have an army of personnel working on his car and getting it ready for races.

He had to do it himself. The same was the case for most of the drivers who are known as legends in the history books today. But how many youngsters work on their cars today?

This was the question on Logano’s mind when speaking about the state of the youth. He said, “The wins mean so much more now as part of that, too, and what are the consequences? How does that affect you? It’s different when you’re paying to drive a car, you’re now the boss. But if you were getting paid to drive a car, you have a boss.”

“But if you’re bringing the money, they can’t fire you. It’s going to take a lot more to do that.”That’s probably the No. 1 biggest thing: where is the money coming from, and who’s going to hold them accountable?” This opinion is shared by many more than Logano and Hornaday Jr., but what is the solution to it?

RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski posted on X that it is the team owners who have got to keep their drivers in check regardless of how much money they bring in. It remains to be seen how or if the dynamics of the owner-driver relationship will change for the betterment of the sport.