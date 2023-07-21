“I’m Not a Mechanic” – Tony Stewart Back to Being His Witty Self After Stafford

Tony Stewart is arguably one of the greatest ever to do it in the history of American motorsports. Throughout his long and illustrious career, he has tasted success in NASCAR, INDYCAR, Late Models, and NHRA as of late. However, there are some things that even someone as talented and as successful as Stewart just can’t do, something like being a crew chief.

Because in the recent SRX Series race, the NASCAR Hall of Famer took the role of the crew chief and it didn’t pan out exactly the way he would’ve wanted it to. Later, when he was asked about his thoughts regarding the race with regard to his role, he unleashed his well-known wit in his answer.

Tony Stewart had a witty response to a question post the recent SRX race

After the recent SRX race at Stafford, Stewart was asked about his thoughts on the race. He said, “It was a good race. I’m a better driver than I’m a crew chief, obviously.”

“I took care of mine. I got word on the radio that guys were glowing brakes early. We haven’t had that trouble here normally.”

The reporter then asked him about the struggles he anticipates fixing the cars before next week, to which Stewart replied, “Well, apparently you missed the part where I said I’m not a mechanic.”

“You need to ask Rick Ran and Kevin Ridley, those are the guys that have to work on these things, but I got lot of work to do for some tore up cars this week.”

Stewart is dreaming of NASCAR coming to Eldora

Ahead of last week’s Eldora Million at Eldora Speedway, the racetrack he owns, Tony Stewart opened up on his plans to bring NASCAR’s Cup action to his racetrack. The 3x Cup champion even revealed that he turned down NASCAR’s offer to bring a Truck race to his property, and emphasized how he’s ready to give it his all should NASCAR decide to bring their goods to his track.

“We were offered the chance to keep the Truck Series race and I turned it down because I felt we worked hard and went through all the learning curves and growing pains in having a dirt race,” Stewart said.

Stewart claimed he understands why NASCAR decided to go with Bristol, but he’s ready to go “above and beyond” and do more than anything they’re already doing so that NASCAR coming to Eldora with a Cup race becomes a huge event.