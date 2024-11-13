Insane NASCAR Stat That Puts Kyle Busch’s Legacy Into Perspective

Several drivers would want to erase the 2024 Cup Series season from their memories. But none would want to do more so than Kyle Busch. The Richard Childress Racing driver self-admittedly had the toughest season of his career this year and failed to win a single race. This is the first time in 19 seasons that he has not reached the victory lane at least once.

Advertisement

Although disappointing, the end of the streak has cast a strong light on how high his legacy stands in history. This season is only the second ever in which neither Lee Petty, Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, nor Busch have won a race. The first time this happened was back in 1978. What is interesting about this stat is the common link between this set of drivers.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is now just the second season ever that either Lee Petty, Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon or Kyle Busch did not win a race. 1978 was the only other season that none of those drivers won. pic.twitter.com/MaSxwX5XMV — NASCAR Classics (@NASCARClassics) November 11, 2024

They’re all highly successful icons who’ve transcended the sport and won multiple championships. For Busch to be named among them is a huge honor, to say the least.

A key fellow for him in this category is Earnhardt. In 1997, the legend was in a situation largely similar to what Busch is in now. He suffered from his first winless year since 1981 that season.

It was a big sign that he was losing his form. Naturally, critics began questioning his ability to produce magic on the track as he had done previously.

However, he got into his car in the 1998 season-opening Daytona 500 and reached victory lane. It was his first Daytona 500 victory. This story proves that Busch, being the Rowdy that he is, cannot be written off yet.

Kyle Busch’s message to fans after the 2024 season

A day after the curtains were drawn to a close at Phoenix, Busch got on social media to send the fandom a message. He wrote on X, “Arguably the toughest year of my career. Full of trials, n heartbreaks. I know my RCR guys r gonna get after it this winter n we’ll come back stronger nxt season.”

“Grateful for all of our partners, helping us do what we love. Thx Rowdy Nation for sticking w me. Y’all r the best.” The 39-year-old came close to victory lane on multiple occasions this season. He even finished as the runner-up in back-to-back races, at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and the Southern 500.

However, these results just weren’t enough to fill the cup. It is not up to him and his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing crew to bounce back like how Earnhardt did.