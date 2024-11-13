mobile app bar

Insane NASCAR Stat That Puts Kyle Busch’s Legacy Into Perspective

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) during qualifying for the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Nov 9, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) during qualifying for the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Several drivers would want to erase the 2024 Cup Series season from their memories. But none would want to do more so than Kyle Busch. The Richard Childress Racing driver self-admittedly had the toughest season of his career this year and failed to win a single race. This is the first time in 19 seasons that he has not reached the victory lane at least once.

Although disappointing, the end of the streak has cast a strong light on how high his legacy stands in history. This season is only the second ever in which neither Lee Petty, Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, nor Busch have won a race. The first time this happened was back in 1978. What is interesting about this stat is the common link between this set of drivers.

They’re all highly successful icons who’ve transcended the sport and won multiple championships. For Busch to be named among them is a huge honor, to say the least.

A key fellow for him in this category is Earnhardt. In 1997, the legend was in a situation largely similar to what Busch is in now. He suffered from his first winless year since 1981 that season.

It was a big sign that he was losing his form. Naturally, critics began questioning his ability to produce magic on the track as he had done previously.

However, he got into his car in the 1998 season-opening Daytona 500 and reached victory lane. It was his first Daytona 500 victory. This story proves that Busch, being the Rowdy that he is, cannot be written off yet.

Kyle Busch’s message to fans after the 2024 season

A day after the curtains were drawn to a close at Phoenix, Busch got on social media to send the fandom a message. He wrote on X, “Arguably the toughest year of my career. Full of trials, n heartbreaks. I know my RCR guys r gonna get after it this winter n we’ll come back stronger nxt season.”

“Grateful for all of our partners, helping us do what we love. Thx Rowdy Nation for sticking w me. Y’all r the best.” The 39-year-old came close to victory lane on multiple occasions this season. He even finished as the runner-up in back-to-back races, at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and the Southern 500. 

However, these results just weren’t enough to fill the cup. It is not up to him and his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing crew to bounce back like how Earnhardt did.

