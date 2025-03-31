Where Does Kyle Larson Live? Exploring HMS Star’s Birthplace and Current Residence

Aug 31, 2024; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) sits by his car prior to practice during practice for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Kyle Larson’s exploits on the race track are well known, with several wins under his belt across racing disciplines. But where does the California native reside these days, while trying to find a balance between his professional and social life?

In November 2022, Kyle Larson invested in a 6,500-square-foot residence in Scottsdale, Arizona, shelling out $5.6 million for his new home. The move was aimed at enriching family life, although the Larsons couldn’t fully savor their new home right away due to his wife, Katelyn’s pregnancy with their son, Cooper, over the holiday season.

While many are drawn to Arizona for its golf courses, sunshine, and landscapes, Larson’s move was rooted in family considerations. In 2023, just before the Phoenix race, he shared that the relocation was motivated by the enhanced family connections that the move to the Grand Canyon State afforded him.

Larson and his wife have a strong network of relatives and friends along the West Coast. Their relocation has made it far easier to connect with loved ones, with quick flights under two hours or short road trips, rather than the lengthy journey back to North Carolina.

Reflecting on the move, Larson shared, “It’s relaxing and just a nice change of pace. I don’t think about North Carolina at all when I’m out here. But once I go (back), I’m content there as well, so I feel like we have a good balance… I enjoy everything about where we live, how close everything is, and how nice everything is. It’s a nice kind of recharge.”

Larson also highlighted the logistical advantages of living in Arizona over California. For instance, he noted that a hiking trip in California could be a 45-minute drive, whereas in Arizona, it’s quite close.

Likewise, a gym session that used to be a 35-minute commute is now just a 10-minute drive. He stressed that his family life is more prosperous in Arizona; it’s easier to stay involved and connected.

Despite his roots being deeply planted in California’s racing scene, Larson seems to have quickly found a sense of belonging in Scottsdale, which now feels like home.

However, given the structure of the NASCAR calendar, with just a few races on the West Coast and those spread out, it doesn’t quite align for Larson to reside in Scottsdale during the racing season.

It remains to be seen whether Larson will make a permanent move to Scottsdale post-retirement.