mobile app bar

“I’m Sad for All of You”: Tony Stewart’s Team Member’s Emotional Post Wins Over Social Media

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NHRA top fuel driver Tony Stewart during the US Nationals at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Sep 2, 2024; Clermont, IN, USA; NHRA top fuel driver Tony Stewart during the US Nationals at Indianapolis Raceway Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The curtain has finally fallen on Stewart-Haas Racing, bringing a somber end to an era that many fans hoped wouldn’t come, despite the initial announcement back in May 2024. Although there was ample time to brace for the closure, the reality has still struck a raw nerve among the fanbase.

Recently, the emotional weight of this ending was captured in a heartfelt post by Hannah Genlesk, the Social Media and Content Manager at Stewart-Haas Racing. On her official X handle, she shared a few photos from inside the garage area with her colleagues.

Fans united in their emotions, flocked to her comments section to offer words of gratitude and share their sadness. One NASCAR enthusiast wrote, “I’m sad for all of you but also hopeful that you will have new jobs in good places! Wishing you the BEST!,” while another shared, “Wishing you much success in your new endeavor.”

Another fan expressed their goodbye, stating, “Sad to see the end of that program. Best wishes to you all,” Jacy Norgaard, a well-known NASCAR photographer, added, “It’s been an honor to work with you and everyone this year.”

As a final gesture, the team has announced a 50% off sale on all their merchandise as part of a closing sale.

What’s next for the Stewart-Haas Racing drivers?

Josh Berry, who stepped in as a Cup driver this year and was poised to take over from Kevin Harvick, is set to join Wood Brothers Racing next season, where he’ll be behind the wheel of the #21 Ford.

Noah Gragson, previously let go from Legacy Motor Club over a social media mishap, revived his career with SHR. Looking ahead, Gragson is slated to join Front Row Motorsports in 2025.

Chase Briscoe ignited a flicker of hope in the SHR camp with his victory at Darlington Raceway in September, propelling him into the Playoffs, even though the team’s journey was short-lived. Post-Phoenix, Briscoe will transition to one of NASCAR’s premier teams, Joe Gibbs Racing, taking over the #19 Toyota from Martin Truex Jr.

Ryan Preece, who currently finds himself without a ride for 2025, is rumored to be in talks with Roush-Fenway Keselowski Racing to possibly join as a third driver, although this has not been confirmed.

This weekend at Phoenix marks the last race where all four drivers will share the same team colors, capping off their collective tenure with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 1900 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these