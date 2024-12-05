“I’m Still Really Scared”: Back When Danica Patrick Faced One of Her Worst Fears Ever

May 26, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; NBC Sports commentator Danica Patrick during a delay to the Indycar Series 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Danica Patrick’s assertive personality often leaves those at her table feeling a bit overawed. The former NASCAR Cup Series driver, in a rather candid revelation during a 2016 interview, admitted to grappling with the intimidation of heights. Despite her attempts to tackle this phobia with a bold stunt, she confessed that her fear remains unvanquished.

In a conversation with Jeff Gluck for his 12 Questions segment, the former NASCAR and IndyCar driver discussed the most adventurous thing she’s attempted off the track. Her response? Bungee jumping.

She detailed the experience, saying, “I went bungee jumping in New Zealand, at the original bungee jump and the original bungee jumping location in the world (Kawarau Bridge).”

She elaborated on the stunt saying, “Your legs are all bound and they’re like, “Hop on out there to the edge!” And the Velcro looked like it was the same Velcro that was being used when it opened. It was very scary, but I did it.”

“I did it because I’m scared of heights, so I wanted to see if I could overcome that fear. I’m not over the fear by any means — I’m still really scared of heights — but I can do it if I need to.”

Later on, in 2019, she took another leap, quite literally, by bungee jumping from the towering height of 141.07 feet above the Kawarau River Bridge in Queenstown. She shared snapshots of the moment on her Instagram.

The caption on her post read: “I am scared of heights… So the most logical thing I could think of to help get over that — was bungee jump. It didn’t work. But, I just like to know that if I had to do something uncomfortable, I sure as shit could. Mind over matter.”

Despite having bungee jumped twice, Patrick claimed she remained fearful of heights.

Patrick had been touring New Zealand back then with her former boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers at the time. The New York Jets quarterback and the former IndyCar/NASCAR driver participated in several interesting activities, including kayaking by the waterfall, and sightseeing amongst a host of other things.

While Patrick was invested in her motorsports career at the time, the IndyCar winner now passes her time as an owner of a fledging vineyard as well as hosting her own podcast, ‘Pretty Intense.’