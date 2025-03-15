mobile app bar

“I’m Worried About…”: Daniel Suarez’s Candid Admission Ahead of NASCAR Season Revisited Amid Dismal Stretch

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (99) during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Feb 14, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (99) during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Trackhouse Racing regular Daniel Suarez has not had the best start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The #99 Chevrolet driver only managed a P13 result during the season-opening Daytona 500, which remains the highlight of this year so far.

The following three events saw the Mexican retire from two races and finish in P23 in the last one. Such performances from the sole Hispanic driver on the field are in contrast to how things kicked off for Trackhouse Racing as a team as the Next Gen era kicked off in 2022.

Coupled with a degradation in terms of overall speed from the Trackhouse stable, the influx of new talent such as Connor Zilisch has also raised concerns about whether Suarez will remain in NASCAR after all.

The 33-year-old touched on the same topic earlier in the year as drivers prepared to start the season at Daytona International Speedway back in February.

“It not only depends on me. Yes, I’m a very important factor of it. But we have to continue to get better as a group. I think Trackhouse does an amazing job with Project 91, getting this driver young, do all these different things,” he said.

“At the end of the day, I’m only worried about myself. I’m worried about how can I bring myself to have the best opportunity to win multiple races a year. That’s my main goal,” added Suarez, giving an insight into his mindset during the season.

Choosing to filter out the noise that has surrounded him ever since Zilisch’s fiery perfromances in the junior categories of stock car racing, Suarez might be able to take some relief from the fact that the young driver’s Cup Series debut at the Circuit of the Americas did not go very well, with the latter crashing out of the same.

This pinpoints the amount of grit needed to race in NASCAR’s top tier, along with how being at the right place at the right time matters. Zilisch was an innocent victim when another car spun in front of him at COTA. He could not avoid the spinning car and thus planted himself in the wall after making contact.

Daniel Suarez admits “cloudy” contract situation last year

Despite batting away any questions about his confidence in his ability to stay in the sport this year, Suarez also came clean on how it was not the case in 2024. Last year was the start of the Connor Zilisch hype train in the sport.

Coupled with Suarez’s results from last year, despite clinching one victory, the Monterrey, Mexico native accepted how there were doubts about his future in the sport, especially with his current team.

“I would say a year ago right now, it was a little cloudy. We didn’t really know where we were going. In the off-season, we really made a lot of progress to what I think heading into the direction that we believe is the best,” he admitted.

“We see how things play out. But yeah, I hope that we are heading in the right direction,” he summed up, looking ahead to the remainder of the 2025 season, which has incidentally just started to pick up pace.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Rahul Ahluwalia

Rahul Ahluwalia

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul Ahluwalia is a NASCAR Content Strategist and Journalist at The SportsRush. Hailing from a Journalism and Mass Communication background, Rahul's love for automobiles transformed into his passion for all things racing. With over 1200+ articles under his belt covering a mixture of NASCAR and F1, he has realized his calling in the world of motorsports with actual first hand experience behind the wheel to back it up. He has competed in several autocross events as well as rallycross-style competitions to hone his skills behind the wheel and better understand the mindset of a racecar driver, allowing him to further improve his writing as well. He also has an editorial background with respect to racing and has eye for stories which otherwise go unnoticed. Rahul is also an avid sim racer indulging in various disciplines such as rallying and oval racing during his free time. Having begun his motorsports journey at the start of 2020, he turned his passion into his work allowing him to delve deeper into the ever evolving and world of cars and motorsports. Apart from racing, Rahul also has sound technical knowledge of the automotive industry and automobiles in general. Having grown up playing video games such as Need for Speed, Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo, it is easy to see where the love for racing and machines inculcated in the first place.

Share this article

Don’t miss these