“In Five Years From Now..”: Kyle Busch and Wife Reveal What the Future Holds for the Busch Family

This season specifically has been an interesting one for Kyle Busch after he made the move to Richard Childress Racing after spending 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing. Interestingly, ever since the move, Busch has also seemingly transformed a bit in terms of his personality, both on and off the track rack. In a way, he seems to appear more relaxed.

Recently, while giving an interview with NASCAR, Busch and his wife, Samantha, shared details on what the future holds for the Busch family, especially considering his racing career moving forward along with his son Brexton slowly rising up the ranks.

Kyle Busch shares what the future holds for his family



During the one-on-one documentary with NASCAR, Busch mentioned, “We’re riding it.” Subsequently, his wife Samantha stated, “We tried for a decade to have our family, we have our family… You (Kyle) have a great job… Got it, Got it.”

She further stated, “Brexton is doing what he loves, Lennix (Busch’s daughter) comes along for the ride and loves it. We’re able to travel as a family. So honestly, in five years from now, we could be doing what we’re doing…”

Busch interjected, “Gotta wait on Sunday to still be able to do what you want to do.” Samantha replied, “I’m going to have chickens and a garden.” Busch then added, “She’s gonna be a farmer… We are going farming.”

Busch shares if he would like to change anything in his career

Earlier in the interview, Busch was asked if there was anything that he would choose to do in a different manner from his career. The two-time Cup Series Champion responded, “There’s definitely some things that I would do differently. There’s some mistakes that that I made, push the envelope too far.”

He added, “But in those moments, you’ve got to learn from those and take the good that can come out of that. I got it all out of the way early and gotten out of my system. So now I’m just lovable.”

Busch has definitely mellowed out and matured over the years. One of the biggest indicators of this shift in his personality can be seen after the race wins when the crowd cheers him on.

Previously, Busch would usually be subjected to boos from the fans attending the race. But as per Samantha, it’s Denny Hamlin who has now taken over as the chief antagonist in NASCAR.