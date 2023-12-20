Indianapolis Motor Speedway Most Iconic Sports Venue as Per Fans, LA Coliseum Also Receives Love

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is an unavoidable name on a table discussing the greatest tracks in motorsports. Inaugurated in 1909, it has survived the various calamities of the 20th century and stands strong hosting some of the biggest events in racing today. With a rich history behind it, it is an obvious choice for fans to pick as their favorite track and that is what they have done.

Advertisement

In a recent post on social media, NBC Sports questioned fans about which venue they thought was the greatest in all of sports and the overwhelming majority responded by pitching the name of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCSports/status/1736861408145428520?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The 2.5-mile fan-favorite race track hosts two of the greatest racing events: Indianapolis 500 and Brickyard 400. The Indy500 is perhaps the most famous racing event in the world and has been run since 1909. Over 100 versions of the race have been held at the track since its inauguration and has only been put on hiatus during the World Wars.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mattdugas24/status/1736917916053029233?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BraydenFletch/status/1736894618489287065?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Brickyard 400, a fixture on the NASCAR calendar, was first held at the track in 1994. After serving on the schedule for 26 years, the race was put on hold 3 years back in favor of the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. But it was announced back in September that NASCAR had decided to bring the crown-jewel event back in its 2024 schedule. Last seeing Kevin Harvick turn winner in the 2020 Brickyard 400, fans have been delighted at the event’s return.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jhall1455/status/1736894716166263170?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mikewilson2424/status/1736897246979867053?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With its long-running history and entertainment value, it is no surprise that the IMS is the fan’s choice.

Fans embrace the LA Coliseum, a 100-year-old historic stadium

In response to NBC’s question, several fans also picked the LA Coliseum. Inaugurated in 1923, the stadium has been a national treasure and a memorial to those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during World War I. Throughout the last several decades the stadium has hosted multiple events including two Summer Olympics (1932 and 1984). For racing fans, the track is special for a reason more than just its history.

The Busch Light Clash is a much-followed exhibition event that precedes every NASCAR season. Held in the Daytona International Speedway from 1979 to 2021, the racing promotion moved it to the LA Coliseum in 2021 and has been holding the race at the stadium every season since.

On February 4, 2024, fans will see the event return to the stadium for the third time. Adding a cherry on top, racing fans will also witness a NASCAR Mexico Series race on the same day at the track.