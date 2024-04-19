Indycar vs NASCAR: Kyle Larson Reveals Difference Between the Series’ Cars

Kyle Larson will be making his debut in the IndyCar Series in a few weeks time from now. The Hendrick Motorsports star has been tirelessly preparing for the same and participated in a two-day open test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway earlier this month. Conjuring up some really good speed, he got to notice the differences between an IndyCar and the Next-Gen NASCAR racecar.

Talking on Dirty Mo Media’s Speed Street, he said that the cars in the two series are now more alike than they ever were. He noted, “When I tested at Phoenix [For the Indy500] and made some laps, I felt my hands and my butt a little bit. But mostly my hands with the front tires, feels a lot like connection with the car. Two, at Phoenix, I had some moments where I would get loose or whatever and it felt like a stock car.”

“Even at Indy yesterday there was times like when the tires were kind of starting to to wear out,” he continued. “I was getting tight. That moment of slip in the front tires felt very similar. I don’t think I could say the same thing four years ago.” End of day, Larson was just glad for the similarity because it made his learning curve less steep.

Kyle Larson details his comfort level with the IndyCar after succesful test

Larson was one of the fastest drivers during the open test this month at Indianapolis. Despite his lack of experience, he seemed to adjust to IndyCar really well and displayed innate expertise in it. But how ready is he to make his debut? He made a humble admission to Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass in Texas.

“I don’t think that I could take the green flag tomorrow and feel like I’m ready after running 40ish laps the other day — so, no, I still feel like there’s a ton left to learn,” he said. “Although I learned some [at the test], I don’t know how it’s going to represent itself to racing conditions.”

Larson is already regarded as one of the most versatile motorsports stars of the current generation. His doubleheader effort to run the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day next month will catapult him to a higher status, if successful.