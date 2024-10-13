Is Chase Elliott’s Home Safe After Hurricane Helene Rips Through Georgia?

Chase Elliott, a native of Dawsonville, Georgia, shared an update on his family home and the local conditions post the impact of Hurricane Helene. He reported to journalists ahead of the Charlotte Roval race that his family was incredibly lucky to have escaped the hurricane unscathed.

Advertisement

Elliott, who has spent most of his life in the Southeast, noted that people in the area sometimes underestimate the severity of storms thinking they won’t be as severe as predicted. According to the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports driver, this hurricane served as a stark reminder of how devastating natural events can be.

Discussing the condition of his family’s home, Elliott remarked, “We were extremely fortunate. Obviously, Ashville is not far away if you draw a straight line. So we were extremely on the fortunate end of that. Things were a little east of us but you know just hate it for the devastation that has Gone on up there.”

To date, the death toll from Hurricane Helene has surpassed 230. Forty-nine individuals lost their lives in South Carolina alone, with the devastation extending across multiple states. CNN has reported 33 fatalities in Georgia, 20 in Florida, 12 in Tennessee, and two in Virginia, with numerous incidents still unreported or individuals missing.

In response to the widespread destruction, over $344 million in aid has been distributed to those affected by Hurricane Helene. President Biden has authorized a 100 percent Federal cost-share for Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, bolstering the recovery efforts in these hard-hit states.

Elliott tips his hat to former NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle for his humanitarian efforts

When asked about Biffle’s initiative to pilot his helicopter to assist those stranded in remote areas after the hurricane, Elliott expressed profound respect. He commented, “I heard a lot about that. I thought it was really cool and a lot of admiration for that.”

“I know that doing that type of flying is not easy. Especially in an unfamiliar area and with all the terrain and power lines being down and so on and so forth. Just not really knowing exactly uh where things were and and what they are. So, a lot of respect to him for going to do that.”

Besides Biffle’s efforts, Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing also deployed their helicopters for relief efforts. Last week, Hendrick Automotive Group, Hendrick Motorsports, Sonic Automotive, and Speedway Motorsports collectively pledged $2 million to Samaritan’s Purse to aid in the Hurricane Helene relief efforts.