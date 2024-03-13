Is Chris Buescher Married? Relationship History of NASCAR Driver

The 31-year-old NASCAR driver, Chris Buescher, is today one of RFK Racing’s key pieces towards resurgence. He has been with the team for five full-time seasons now and is currently shouldering Brad Keselowski to collect wins and glory. Whilst he is powering his professional career to rocket highs, the one who supports him in balancing his personal life is his wife, Emma Helton.

Buescher, a Texas native, and Emma dated for years before getting hitched during the 2018 Easter weekend. Speaking to NASCAR at the time, the driver acknowledged that the only thing that made him nervous about the marriage was that he had to dance during it. He’d however managed to hold his own after a bit of practice and gain the hand of his love.

The couple welcomed their firstborn, Charley, in 2022. Buescher unveiled the birth of his daughter on X, formerly Twitter. He wrote, “After a crazy weekend in Daytona and a great mini-vacation, it’s time to let y’all know our best-kept secret… Queen B is on the way!! Emma, I’m so excited to be starting a family with you.”

Following the birth of his daughter, Buescher had his best Cup Series season behind the wheel, in 2023. He took home 3 wins and a playoff appearance as gifts for his toddler last November and has now begun 2024 with the birth of his second child.

Chris Buescher’s rushing Daytona 500 experience and the birth of his boy

RFK Racing’s #17 driver had one of the most adrenaline-rushing days during the 2024 season opener at Daytona. Emma had been pregnant with their second child and had to be rushed to the hospital while Buescher was preparing for his Duel at Daytona. Upon hearing the news, he completed his Duel and rushed back home to North Carolina to be with her.

He later said in a chat with Backstretch Banter, “We landed back and I jumped in the truck and I was flying down the road. I called in just to check where we were and she said, ‘Well, you don’t have to rush. He is here.”

Acknowledging that he could’ve made it for the birth only by missing his Duel, he continued, “Was able to get home. He was healthy, she was healthy. And, we were able to spend those couple of days at the hospital and get everybody situated.” The Buescher family are today a four-member team.