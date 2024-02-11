Is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson the Biggest Daytona 500 Grand Marshal Name in NASCAR History?

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock speaks to the crowd before Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Since the first-ever Daytona 500 nearly six decades ago, several icons have served as its Grand Marshal. The latest to be on this long list of politicians, industrialists, sportsmen, and movie stars is Dwayne Johnson. The Hollywood star will give the command to start the engines in the 66th running of the Great American Race.

Advertisement

In recent history, icons like NFL’s Charles Woodson (2022), musician Pitbull (2021), and former President Donald Trump (2020) have been named the Grand Marshals of the Daytona 500. The 2010s saw a flurry of Hollywood stars at the 2.5-mile speedway. Some of those who held the honor were Gerard Butler (2016), Vince Vaughn (2015), Chris Evans (2014), and James Franco (2013).

Matthew McConaughey and Nicholas Cage served in the role in 2005 and 2007. Former President George W. Bush was the Marshal in 2004. Considering the list of dignitaries who have graced the field so far, Dwayne Johnson has been given one of the greatest honors in motorsports.

Advertisement

In addition to giving the command for the drivers to start their engines and get the 2024 Cup Series season underway, Johnson will also be promoting his new venture, the United Football League, at the race. Notably, he was the Grand Marshal for a Cup Series race at the Texas Motor Speedway back in 2004.

The Daytona International Speedway couldn’t be happier with Dwayne Johnson being the Grand Marshal

Frank Kelleher, President of the Daytona International Speedway is one happy man ahead of the celebrated event on February 18. Bathing in the limelight of the race being the earliest sell-out in Daytona history, he said, “We can’t wait to see how he [Dwayne Johnson] fires up the crowd and the engines for all the fans.”

He added, “There are very few people who can truly match the energy around the pomp and circumstance of The Great American Race, and The Rock may be the only person who can actually ramp it up even more.” Pitbull, who is a co-owner of Trackhouse Racing, will join Johnson on the day to perform at the event’s pre-race show.

The race weekend will begin on February 14 (Wednesday) with all its pomp and fanfare. Fans can catch the single-car qualifying, the Daytona Duels, and the other events leading up to the main race on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.