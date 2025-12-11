Daniel Suárez Hailed as the Best NASCAR Driver to Represent Longtime Sponsor in 2026

Daniel Suárez’s move to Spire Motorsports for the 2026 season marked one of the headline shifts of the fall, with the 2016 Xfinity champion taking over the No. 7 Chevrolet Cup car from Justin Haley. But the driver wasn’t the only one switching garages. Freeway Insurance, Suárez’s long-time backer at Trackhouse Racing, chose to follow him to Spire, extending a partnership that has become one of the most personal and value-driven relationships in the Cup Series. For CEO Cesar Soriano, staying with Suárez was never a question; it was a conviction.

Freeway Insurance has been deeply embedded in NASCAR’s ecosystem for years, and the company aligned itself with Suárez in 2021, long before Trackhouse found its competitive stride. When Spire Motorsports announced Suárez as its new driver, Freeway seamlessly shifted its support, signaling that the relationship rested on more than team allegiances or competitive forecasts.

Soriano explained that their decision hinged on finding someone who could represent their brand authentically and with a personal touch.

In his view, “There’s no better driver, in my personal opinion, than Daniel Suarez, who is living that dream. He demonstrates that with hard work, perseverance, loyalty, and trust, you can achieve all your goals, and he’s doing it today,” Soriano said.

He added that loyalty cuts both ways, and Freeway has remained committed to Suárez because he continues to mirror the principles that define the company’s culture.

As a U.S. Army veteran, Soriano stressed the importance of discipline, teamwork, and resilience, qualities he believes Suárez carries to the grid every weekend. He went on to describe Suárez as an “incredible ambassador,” someone who understands how to connect with people beyond the racetrack.

Suárez echoed that sentiment, noting that his bond with Freeway Insurance extends far beyond business. For him, the partnership aligns with his mission to uplift his community and serve as a visible example for the Hispanic population within the sport.

He emphasized that Freeway’s base of Hispanic customers and employees adds even more weight to the relationship, making it a meaningful extension of his own story and purpose.

October brought another milestone when NASCAR revealed Freeway Insurance, a division of Confie, as the fourth Premier Partner of the NASCAR Cup Series. Joining Coca-Cola, Busch Light, and Xfinity, Freeway’s entry elevated its visibility and cemented its investment in the sport’s future.