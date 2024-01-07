Does Not Having Local Teams Harm NASCAR From Having a Large Fanbase Like the NBA and NFL?

The NBA and the NFL enjoy a popularity that trumps NASCAR by a length. While many efforts are being made from the racing promotion to shorten the gap on this inequality, could city-based franchises be a solution? The NBA and NFL have long been associated with major cities like Dallas and Los Angeles to name their teams in return for the appeal that it generates among the local fanbase. However, it is unlikely that this marketing model could apply to stock car racing.

For one, unlike the NBA or the NFL, NASCAR is not a team-based sport. Individuals have always owned and operated their cars since organized stock car racing came into being. When a driver is brought in to drive for a team, they are done so as independent contractors and not employees. Courtesy of structures like these, teams and drivers have the flexibility to have their own sponsors and brands.

Second, since it first began in the winter months of 1948, NASCAR has had a strong association with its Southern culture. History is that NASCAR has its roots in the prohibition era when stock cars carrying moonshine were used to outrun authorities. The sport grew into what it is today because of the regional races that were organized then by the local drivers from North Carolina and the surrounding regions. Should city-based franchises exist in NASCAR, cities in the south could have an unrealistic advantage over their contenders.

One other pitch that can be made against the prospect is the location of racing venues in the promotion’s calendar. NASCAR races are held at various tracks across the country in multiple cities. This makes it far less conducive to a city-based franchise system where teams represent a particular locality and play at a specific stadium.

The alternate means that NASCAR has employed to beat the NBA and NFL

For many years now, NASCAR has been trying its best to rectify the dwindling numbers in viewership and TV ratings. In 2023, the promotion renamed the Pinty Series to NASCAR Canada, initiated the Garage56 and the Project91 programs, and finalized the new $7.7 billion media deal as efforts towards the same.

While focusing outward, the promotion’s president, Steve Phelps, has also made it a purpose to not alienate the existing fanbase. He said in his 2022 State of the Sport address, “We continue to invest more and more money to increase that race fan experience on a weekend basis, whether there are more concerts, more opportunities to entertain the fans outside of what’s happening on the racetrack.”

While it is obvious that the results of the efforts that NASCAR takes will take time to translate as numbers on paper, the promotion does repeatedly assure fans that regaining the lost luster is the goal for now.