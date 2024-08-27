Is NASCAR About to Dump Richmond for Mexico on the Cup Series Calendar?

The Cup Series going abroad for the first time in decades would be a huge step into the future for NASCAR. However, reports suggest that Richmond would be collateral damage.

The iconic short track currently hosts two races per season in stock car racing’s elite competition. However, it has struggled with attendance for several years now. A reason for that could be due to the Next-Gen car not producing good enough short-track racing for the fans to gather in large numbers despite the track being at a conducive location.

Rumors suggest that NASCAR might have one points-paying race in the Cup Series either in Canada or in Mexico. NASCAR Latino had shared a tweet earlier that allegedly showed the leaked schedule for the 2025 season — It had an event in Mexico City.

The organizers are yet to confirm this piece of information but speculations are running high. Veteran Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin recently shared his thoughts about the matter on his podcast.

“I kind of understand NASCAR’s decision because… if the fans turned out here and we sold out every race, then there would be two races. They’re going to do things that the fans want to participate in. What’s crazy is that it’s always one of our top five [ratings] markets that watch us on TV, but [they] don’t actually come to the racetrack itself,” he said.

If the Cup Series does reduce one date in Richmond, it will be something for the track officials to think about. The 0.75-mile track is an important part of sock car racing history but has been struggling to draw fans in. Even the $30 million infield redevelopment project in 2018 has failed to attract audiences. It’s certainly a matter of great concern.

Daniel Suarez would love a race abroad

Some people may not be happy to see one Richmond date scrapped but one man who won’t mind it at all is Daniel Suarez. He recently reacted to the rumor that Mexico City might be one of the venues next season. The Trackhouse Racing star would love to go to his native country as a Cup Series star.

“I’ve been in the Cup Series already for several years and to race in my native country would be like a dream. Since I moved out of my country in 2011, it has been a dream to come back as a Cup Series driver and if that’s real it would be amazing, and winning that race for me would be as big as winning a championship,” he said.

The #99 driver recently signed a one-year contract extension with Trackhouse and has already won one race this season. He would certainly be hoping for Mexico City to be on the calendar next season and race in front of his adoring home fans.