Is the Brickyard 400 Really a Crown Jewel Race in NASCAR?

Cars race into turn one during a restart of the 30th running of the Brickyard 400, Sunday, July 21, 2024, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Brickyard 400 finally returned to the Cup Series schedule in 2024. Kyle Larson won the event and proudly kissed the bricks after Kevin Harvick last did so in 2020. The Indianapolis road course had played host to the NASCAR community for the in-between years, and the oval’s comeback was more than welcome by drivers and fans. But how worthy is the race of its status as a crown jewel?

The Brickyard 400 serves as a crown jewel event alongside the Southern 500, the Daytona 500, and the Coca-Cola 600. First raced in 1995, it quickly gained attention and became a crucial event that fans looked forward to every year.

However, by 2002, the interest began waning and attendance began falling. The event’s image took a big hit in 2008 due to the Car of Tomorrow’s tire issues.

More reasons like poor sightlines and hot temperature added to the track’s miseries. By 2017, the total attendance for the race was just 50,000 as against a grandstand capacity of over 250,000.

These are some of the reasons why NASCAR decided to be away with the event in the first place. But maybe a short break from each other is all that the fans, drivers, and the race needed.

The attendance for the 2024 Brickyard 400 was nearly 70,000. The number represents a high in recent times and shines light on a promising future.

Multiple drivers too have been extremely pleased with the return of the event and hailed it as a crown jewel race. Larson is undoubtedly one among them. He was asked about the worthiness of the race to be called a crown jewel in a recent interview.

Cup Series drivers on the return of the Brickyard 400

Larson responded, “I heard all sorts of drivers saying they’re so happy to have a crown jewel back. So, yeah, I mean I had that feeling the whole time once the schedule came out and we knew that we were on the oval it was like awesome you now we have another big event to chase to add to our resume.” The appeal of winning on the Indianapolis Oval is insurmountable, as the driver says.

He continued to add that he wouldn’t have felt as great had he won on the road course instead of the oval, which makes the Brickyard 400 what it is. Other drivers share his opinion. Brad Keselowski said, “I don’t think anyone really considered the road course a crown jewel race, so it kind of returns back to that status.”

“I think that’s huge for our sport and it means a lot to me as a driver and I’m assuming it does for the other drivers as well. So, a welcome return.” The affinity that the fans and drivers have shared for the race is heartwarming. But the reasons for its downfall ought to be kept in mind before considering its future failproof.