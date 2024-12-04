Is Ty Gibbs’ New Crew Chief Ready for the Cup Series?

Joe Gibbs Racing is undergoing an overhaul this off-season, and the 2025 season will introduce fresh support teams for drivers like Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs. Chris Gabehart, previously Hamlin’s crew chief, has ascended to the role of competition director, while Chris Gayle, who guided young Gibbs, has been elevated to lead the #11 team.

In the meantime, Tyler Allen, who previously managed the #20 car in the Xfinity series, will join Gibbs’ team starting next season. Allen also brings experience from his time as the lead race engineer for the JGR #20 NASCAR Cup Series team, working with Stevens and driver Christopher Bell. Having only shifted to the Xfinity Series a year ago, Allen recently discussed his readiness for the new chapter, stating:

“It’s the next level. I guess it has only been a year I moved. I still remember what it was like to be. working on the cup cars and the schedule and all of the details that are important. It’s really just about getting… Settled in and getting people in place and trying to hit the ground running. I think Ty’s really excited. I’m excited to work with him. Just getting back in the game.”

During the team release, Allen also said: “This opportunity has been a dream of mine since starting here at JGR 10 years ago, and I’m thankful for the support and guidance I’ve received from my mentors, teammates, and everyone along the way.”

Adding, “Ty has shown a lot of speed and potential the last two years, and I look forward to building on that experience to get the 54 car in Victory Lane.”

Allen is eager for a new beginning with Gibbs

During the 2024 Xfinity season at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Gibbs and Allen teamed up to secure the pole for the BetMGM 300 and led 27 laps, finishing P9. But despite their past collaboration, Allen believes that they were dealing with a different car and a different series at the time. Thus, he is looking at a clean slate moving forward.

Speaking to SiriusXM, he emphasized the professional nature of their relationship saying, “This is work. We met (Monday) and talked about a bunch of things.”

While he initially wants to focus on their careers, Allen is optimistic that over time, their professional relationship will evolve into a strong, personal friendship. Nonetheless, his main objective remains clear: to win races, a goal he believes Gibbs shares.

With the upcoming season’s big changes, it will be intriguing to see how the reshuffled teams, including both Cup and Xfinity drivers, perform starting from Daytona.