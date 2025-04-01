Brad Keselowski Argues How Driver Ethics in NASCAR Need to Be Controlled by Team Owners: ”That’s the Risk You Have to Take”

Aug 12, 2023; Speedway, Indiana, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) during practice for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Drivers in the Cup Series have been left aghast at how their counterparts in the Xfinity Series drove at Martinsville last Saturday with no regard for ethics. The Marine Corps 250 featured 14 caution flags and 104 caution laps. In light of this massive stride in the wrong direction, the 2014 Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski has proposed a solution.

He believes that the key to unlocking this problem lies with team owners and not NASCAR. He wants owners to park drivers who are creating too much trouble on the track without any need.

His X post read, “I get that they are all scared to park a funded driver out of fear they will lose the money to continue operations. However, at some point, that’s the risk you have to take to get this right.”

I’ve been really quiet on this over the last few days but it’s clear this is important to fix and also clear that it’s bigger than 1 race weekend. My 2 cents- The solution needs to come from the car owners not NASCAR. Until the car owners are willing to park their drivers for… https://t.co/JvJw1q4X4A — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) March 31, 2025

But how sensible is this contention? NASCAR is the promoter and the governing body. When a driver makes a questionable move, he needs to be hit with a solid penalty. Asking teams to do this in place of NASCAR is not something many would agree with.

The same was apparent from the responses to Keselowski’s post. Hamlin, for instance, demanded that NASCAR throw the black flag more often.

The black flag is targeted at a particular driver when he commits an infraction. He must immediately leave the track and approach the pit box to discuss with the officials.

A penalty, if any, will be levied then. Such strong interventions are what will set things on the right course, according to many. Hamlin’s former crew chief was also among those who didn’t see things the same way as Keselowski.

Chris Gabehart disagrees with Keselowski’s solution

Gabehart is currently the director of competition at Joe Gibbs Racing. He responded to the RFK Racing co-owner, “I have immense respect for @keselowski, but I just don’t get this. In what other sport does the TEAM penalize a player for a flagrant foul? Answer: No other sport.” He continued to declare the officials just needed to man up and take the tough decisions on the spot.

I have immense respect for @keselowski, but I just don’t get this. In what other sport does the TEAM penalize a player for a flagrant foul? Answer: No other sport. This is simply a flagrant foul. The refs have to be willing to blow the whistle. Even if they get a call wrong… — Chris Gabehart (@CG1751) April 1, 2025

He wrote, “This is simply a flagrant foul. The refs have to be willing to blow the whistle. Even if they get a call wrong every now and then. That, over some time, is when it will stop.”

In Keselowski’s defense, teams benching players for disciplinary reasons is a pretty common occurrence in other sports such as soccer and the NHL. Perhaps action needs to come from both the promotion and the team.