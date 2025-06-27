mobile app bar

“That’s Why I Keep Showing Up”: Corey LaJoie Continues Pursuit of Maiden NASCAR Cup Win With Renewed Mindset

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie (51) during qualifying for the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Nov 9, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie (51) during qualifying for the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Corey LaJoie is getting good at turning sour lemons into delicious lemonade. After his surprise release from Spire Motorsports last season, LaJoie has had trouble finding a new ride in either the NASCAR Cup or Xfinity series. He’s had three fill-in starts with Rick Ware Racing, but LaJoie really shined recently during his five-race stint as an analyst on Amazon Prime’s NASCAR Cup telecasts.

By most reviews, LaJoie was a hit behind the mic, even though his heart has been and always will be behind the wheel. With Prime’s part of the Cup schedule now history until it returns next season, LaJoie feels reinvigorated from his broadcast work as he prepares for another one-off start in this Saturday night’s race at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway).

LaJoie calls racing at Atlanta like “a speedway on steroids,” because the track is a smaller version of Daytona or Talladega. There’s lots of pack racing, speeds routinely exceed 200 mph and big wrecks are commonplace. Things happen so quickly, and you can get yourself into a bad spot,” LaJoie said earlier this week to Speedway Media.

LaJoie feels Atlanta still owes him a win

Not only is LaJoie excited to get back inside a Cup car — driving again for Rick Ware Racing — he returns to Atlanta still feeling he has unfinished business.

It was back in 2022 that LaJoie almost earned his first-ever career Cup win. And even though the track has been resurfaced and revised, he still feels the place kind of owes him — and he’s back to collect on Saturday night.

“We led the final restart of the day, and then Chase Elliott got a big push, got to the lead, and I should’ve worked a bit harder to block that run for the lead,” LaJoie said. “I thought I made the right move on the last lap to get to his right-rear quarter, but he just threw his block a bit later, and he threw the block to win, right?

“It didn’t work for me and the help didn’t go my way, but that was pretty close to career victory number one. But that’s why I keep showing up, especially here at Atlanta. I feel that we can find ourselves in the same spot.”

However, driving is a very different experience from sitting in front of several TV cameras alongside co-hosts and a slew of technical help, show directors, and producers. “Driving the racecar can be a really lonely place,” LaJoie said.

“You have all this weight of expectations to deliver for your team and your sponsors and yourself and your fans, and when you feel like you’re not doing that, it feels like everybody is looking at you.

“But what I realized these last five weeks during my time on Prime, I’m intently watching the race, but I’m really only focused on three guys’ races. The other guys who are there grinding away, unless they somehow factor into the main storylines of the race, they’re not top of mind.”

LaJoie ready to race after 10-week hiatus

LaJoie, who will be making his first Cup start since April 13 at Bristol, enjoys racing for Ware and his team. And LaJoie comes into this weekend with a different and better frame of mind as a driver, thanks to his time as an announcer.

“Now that I’m back in the seat, I’m going to enjoy it,” said the 33-year-old LaJoie, who also hosts a popular weekly podcast, Stacking Pennies.

“I really like the atmosphere at Rick Ware Racing, and now we’re going back to a place where I’ve been close to winning before. It’s a great opportunity for me to run well and have some fun.”

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these