Bubba Wallace Reveals When He Is Going to Announce His NASCAR Retirement: “Need to Look Yourself in the Mirror”

Despite being relatively young to consider retirement, Bubba Wallace echoed the thoughts of his mentor, Denny Hamlin, when asked about his retirement plans. With over eight years of competition in the Cup Series and two wins to his name, Wallace suggested that his decision to retire would hinge on his competitive edge.

Advertisement

He explained during an interview with Rubbin’ is Racing, “I think there comes to a point where if you feel like your competitiveness starts to fall then it’s like, okay you need to look yourself in the mirror that next season that comes up and be like this could be your last. Because I would honestly say I’m not the one to just ride around for a paycheck you know I still want to be competitive. And so when that opportunity runs out then that’ll be it for me.”

Similarly, when Hamlin was questioned about his retirement plans, especially as many of his peers have already stepped back, he clarified that his continuation in racing is fueled by his competitive spirit. Hamlin shared that as long as he feels competitive and believes he can win at any track, he’d like to stay in the game. The moment that changes he’d hang up his helmet. But for now, he feels like he is still at the top of his game.

Although Wallace managed to enter the 2023 playoffs based on points, in the next season, not only did he fail to qualify for the playoffs, but he was unable to bag any wins, despite coming close on several occasions.

In contrast, over his two-decade career, Hamlin has consistently finished in the top 10 in the final driver standings. Although a Cup championship has eluded him thus far, his performance remains consistent. Even at the start of the current season, while contending for his fourth Daytona 500 victory, Hamlin found himself unintentionally caught in a mishap initiated by Joey Logano.

Given that he has won at least two races since 2019, one can definitely see the stability with which he has performed despite NASCAR switching to Next Gen cars which have posed challenges for many seasoned drivers.

Wallace is following the exact footsteps of Hamlin?

After discussing his thoughts on retirement, Wallace, following the lead of his boss at 23XI Racing, is considering launching his own podcast as well just like Hamlin. Although he is still undecided about the podcast’s theme, he is certain it won’t center around racing, unlike Hamlin.

Instead, he’s passionate about exploring the world of bourbon. However, Wallace’s aspirations don’t stop at podcasting; he also aims to establish his own multimedia production company. He expressed, “Bigger picture, I do want to start my production company one day and start doing a lot of these things that I’m a part of.”

While the pressure mounts for the #23 driver, especially since his teammate Tyler Reddick reached the Championship 4 last year, while he missed the playoffs, it will be intriguing to see how Wallace navigates this season with his plans on diving into podcasting and multimedia production.