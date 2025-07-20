“It Doesn’t Bother Me”: Carson Hocevar’s Simple Belief Behind Not Apologizing to Other Drivers

Carson Hocevar has carved out the role of a disruptor since stepping into the Cup Series in 2023. His on-track antics, whether against Ryan Blaney or Ricky Stenhouse Jr., have often been under the microscope. What has drawn the sharpest criticism, however, is his reluctance to shoulder responsibility.

Brushing it off as hard racing, Hocevar insists such clashes are simply part of the sport. His recent run-in with Josh Berry further cemented that perception. Only this time, it was Hocevar on the receiving end.

The flashpoint came during the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, where Berry’s late-race bump sent Hocevar spinning through the grass, leaving him to settle for 32nd place. Yet Hocevar wasn’t seeking an apology from Berry or anyone else.

While he acknowledged Berry’s sincerity in reaching out after the incident, the Spire Motorsports driver remained firm on how he handles on-track dustups and the conversations that follow. With an unapologetic personality and a no-regrets approach, Hocevar’s stance on building trackside friendships is quite transparent.

Speaking to reporters at Dover, Hocevar said, “It’s just racing. Sometimes stuff happens. We’re all in the limit of everything. Of all people, I’m on the limit of everything. So, yeah, it doesn’t bother me.

“I don’t really like the whole ‘have to call’ and do that and have to apologize on Monday, say whatever. Because, I mean, even if you do it intentionally or not, you’re never going to say that to the person.”

He didn’t mince words about his philosophy either, saying, “So, it just kind of just becomes a pony show a little bit.” Hocevar was then asked if avoiding friendships on track makes it easier not to apologize.

He answered, “Sure. Yeah, it does. I don’t know. I just don’t like fakeness. I like genuineness, and I know how I am as a driver, and I think we’re all two-faced, so I just might as well just cut it at the cord and know my friends are my friends.”

.@CarsonHocevar doesn’t feel like he should have to apologize for on-track incidents. Hear more⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NpKhbcddq1 — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) July 19, 2025

Hocevar emphasized that he simply does what feels genuine to him, leaving it to others to like, dislike, or embrace it as they choose. The No. 77 Chevy driver noted that his approach is sustainable because he would carry on the same way whether a single person or 10,000 were watching, regardless of whether the crowd is silent or roaring.

Now in his sophomore Cup campaign, Hocevar has made his presence felt. Though the Michigan native currently sits well below the playoff elimination line, his aggression and speed have left an undeniable mark on rivals and fans alike. While his style has ruffled feathers within the garage, he has delivered results, bagging two runner-up finishes this season alone.