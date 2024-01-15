What was Rodney Childers' relationship with Mark Martin before he joined Kevin Harvick?

Crew chief Rodney Childers and Kevin Harvick were a solid on and off-track combination throughout their years together. But before he took on the Harvick partnership he used to be associated with another former NASCAR driver, Mark Martin.

Advertisement

Before, Childress joined Stewart Haas Racing, he worked with several different teams in the top flight of American stock car racing. At one point while he was at Michael Waltrip Racing (MWR) he was paired with David Reutimann. The pair had winning moments here and there, but after Reutimann wasn’t able to score even a single win in the 2011 season, he was replaced by Martin and Brian Vickers.

He remained with MWR till the end of the 2013 season serving as the crew chief for both Martin and Vickers, before finally parting ways and joining Harvick at SHR and the rest is history.

Advertisement

Rodney Childress explains how it was like working with Mark Martin how its different from Kevin Harvick

While speaking about his association as Martin’s crew chief from back in the day he recalled how it used to be fun working with him. He mentioned, “The first time I got to sit down with him and talk to him. It didn’t take me long to figure out that he was racer from the core. He knew a lot more about things that I thought he would. Its a lot of fun to work with him.”

Childress added that Martin would pay a lot of attention to details and always wanted everything to be perfect. The ace driver would always see if he had the fastest car that would allow him to take over the lead right after the start of the race. Thereafter speaking about Harvick, he said, “Kevin’s probably a little bit the opposite. He doesn’t really care if he runs fast at the beginning, runs fast at the end.”

“Both of them have the same mentality. Both of them want to be fast and win races, but it was just that practice sessions that was a little bit different between them,” Childress concluded.