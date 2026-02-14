“It Was Freaking Awesome”: Travis Pastrana Fondly Recalls Racing With Tony Stewart

Travis Pastrana, racing the No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and taking on the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway once more. And while his return after 2023 in itself is a big deal, this time he is sharing the stage with Tony Stewart, the same driver who once helped tow him to a top-10 finish in the Xfinity Series in 2013.

During a pre-race media session, Pastrana lit up while talking about Stewart, who also returned to NASCAR this year with Kaulig Racing. Pastrana’s respect for the three-time Cup champion runs deep, and some memories stick like tire rubber on asphalt. He grinned as he recalled a message he received. “Dude, I got a text from Tony Stewart like two days ago, it was freaking fantastic.”

And then walked through a moment he still holds onto. In his first full season, in his first race at Daytona, Stewart, who was driving part-time in the then Xfinity series for Richard Childress Racing, was near the front before dropping back to feel out his car. Pastrana, meanwhile, had started fourth in the No. 60 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing, with Trevor Bayne as a teammate.

The now 42-year-old was minding his own business at the back when Stewart relayed word through the spotter for Pastrana to latch onto his bumper. Casey Kahne lined up behind them, and the trio surged forward into the top 10.

Pastrana recalled, “I lost Tony, now he went on to win, and I went across the finish line backwards. But I was still a top 10 finish. He goes from the front drops to the back, has my spotter tell me to get on his bumper, and takes me all the way up to the front. It was freaking awesome. I hope he does it again.”

Cleetus McFarland and @TravisPastrana had an interesting press conference today. McFarland ripped off Pastrana’s sleeves, and they talked about sharing the track with @TonyStewart. pic.twitter.com/ojVjdXNIzq — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) February 13, 2026

That night left a mark. Pastrana said it was the most fun he had ever had in a race car, and from then on, he was all in on NASCAR. He also became a Stewart supporter for life.

Now the X Games star, who has made a name in motocross, rally, and even powerboats, is back in the truck at Daytona. In 2023, he brought it home 13th in the Truck race and later finished 11th in a Cup start at the same track. He has never shied away from a challenge on wheels, and once again, he is seemingly throwing his hat in the ring under the lights at Daytona as we speak.