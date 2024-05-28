“It Just Kills Me”: Kyle Larson Pens Heartfelt Note After Disastrous NASCAR-Indy Double

Anticipation gradually turned into disappointment for Kyle Larson on Sunday and it was painful to watch. The 2021 Cup Series champion hoped to do the Indy 500-Coke 600 double but the weather played spoilsport and ruined everything. Larson recently shared a long and heartfelt note on his X handle expressing his disappointment and apologizing to all the parties that were involved for so long.

“So much time, money, and effort went into this experience and it just kills me to have it all end the way it did. I feel like I let so many people down. We knew all along weather could throw a wrench into things but seeing it come to reality is a horrible feeling,” he said.

What I thought could be one of the best days of my life quickly turned into one of the most disappointing ones I’ve ever experienced. I hate it for Rick Hendrick, Jeff Gordon, HAG, Hendrick Motorsports, everyone a part of the 5 team, everyone on the 17 indycar for speeding, my… — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) May 27, 2024

As the rain came down, the Indy 500 was delayed by four hours. Even after the race started, Larson made mistakes like speeding on pit road and locking up which hurt his track position and he ended up finishing only in P18. The Hendrick Motorsports star had to hastily leave for Charlotte after that for the Coke 600. However, he could not run a single lap as rain forced NASCAR to call it off by the time he arrived.

Looking into the future, there will be a sense of proving himself and that could see Young Money attempt to do the double once again come next year.

Kyle Larson wants another shot at the IndyCar-NASCAR double

After the Indy 500, Larson said that he learned a lot from his first big-time open-wheel racing event and despite the mistakes, there were some positives that he took with him. It’ll now be up to Hendrick Motorsports and Arrow McLaren to get Yung Money back in that papaya car as soon as possible.

“I feel like I learned a lot throughout the race. I made a couple of mistakes early there with the restart. Not sure what I did wrong there, but somehow got myself into third. I felt like I did a really good job on the restarts and learned a lot. Definitely feel good about knowing what I would need different for the balance when I come back to help runs and stuff,” Larson had said.

Will the 31-year-old run the Indy 500 again next year? Only time will tell.