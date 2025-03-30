mobile app bar

‘People Waiting at My Front Gate’ – Kevin Harvick Recalls Getting Mobbed by Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s ‘Mad’ Fans

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
(L-R) Former NASCAR Cup Series drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick.

(L-R) Former NASCAR Cup Series drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick. © Randy Sartin-Imagn Images, © David Yeazell-Imagn Images

Kevin Harvick learned a lot of lessons during his NASCAR career. Near the top of that list – perhaps even No. 1 – was not to tick off Dale Earnhardt Jr. fans.

This week on FOX Sports’ Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Harvick and his co-hosts discussed Martinsville Speedway, which hosts Sunday’s Cook Out 400, the seventh race on the 36-race Cup Series schedule.

Harvick has made 45 career starts on the .526-mile, paperclip-shaped short track, the smallest track on the NASCAR Cup circuit. And while he has five top-five and 20 top-10 finishes at Martinsville, Harvick took the checkered flag just once during his driving days in 2011. It was one of Harvick’s 60 career Cup wins.

But that win came at a cost as Harvick passed fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. with four laps to go, eliciting boos from Junior fans – and then an unprecedented welcome home ‘celebration’ of the wrong type for Harvick.

“I passed Dale Jr. for the win,” Harvick recalled. “That was one of those scenarios that it was always a lose-lose situation. It was great to win the race, but you were never going to be the hero of the moment because Dale was going to be the guy that everybody was rooting for – and you didn’t even do anything wrong.”

While Harvick didn’t believe he did anything wrong, Junior’s fans vehemently disagreed. Harvick had cost their favorite driver a win that looked like it was all but assured for Earnhardt Jr.

Harvick couldn’t wait to leave the speedway, the boos from Junior’s fans still ringing in his ears. His home at the time was in Kernersville, N.C., approximately 50 miles away (by the way, Harvick and his family now live in Cornelius, N.C., in Ricky Bobby’s real-life house in the movie, Talladega Nights).

As he was getting closer to his home, Harvick was finally feeling relaxed, ready to celebrate with his wife and children. Unfortunately, that celebration was marred somewhat as Harvick pulled into his driveway, as a group of loyal and upset Earnhardt fans were waiting for him. Instead of congratulating him on a hard-fought win, while not violent, their demeanor was still far different than cheering.

“I got home that weekend and there were people waiting at my front gate at my house, Junior fans just screaming and yelling at me as I went through the gates,” Harvick said. They were mad about any moment that he didn’t win.

“So you never knew what was going to be waiting for you on the other side of beating Dale Jr. on a particular weekend – but that weekend they were waiting for me at my front gate, at my house, for me.”

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these