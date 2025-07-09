Kyle Busch Reveals His Favorite Type of Car and No, It Is Not the One That He Drives in NASCAR

Kyle Busch is a two-time Cup Series champion who is regarded as one of the best drivers in NASCAR history. Despite his stock car accomplishments, his favorite race cars aren’t the Chevy Camaros or Toyota Camrys he’s piloted. That honor goes to the insanely powerful Super Late Models that he drove back in the day as a youngster.

In an interview with GOLF’s Subpar in May, Busch was asked which car he enjoys driving the most. He declared that the Super Late Models are the most fun to drive and explained how young drivers kick off their careers by racing Legend cars at local short tracks. They then get into modified cars before finally stepping into Super Late Models.

He said, “You run across all these short tracks across the country. You got 750 horsepower. So, a lot of horsepower to the tire. And you can get these cars out of shape. There are some cool things that you can do with the suspension and things like that to make grip. So, those have always been my favorite car to drive.”

His most recent Super Late Model race was at the Oxford Plains Speedway on July 2. He finished the Celebration of America 300 in 25th after being penalized a lap for an illegal pass under caution. He then left the track and didn’t return. The race marked his return to local short-track competition following a brief hiatus.

When Joe Gibbs stopped Busch from racing in the IndyCar Series

For all his experience, Busch hasn’t raced professionally in the IndyCar Series. This marks a big void in his otherwise impressive list of records but is no fault of his own. He had every intention of making his foray into open-wheel racing in 2017. But an unexpected hurdle blocked his way despite every other box being checked for his debut in the Indianapolis 500.

Busch had been a driver for Joe Gibbs Racing at the time, and it is no secret that Coach Gibbs isn’t a fan of letting his Cup Series drivers risk their physical health by participating in races outside NASCAR. Ultimately, it was he who prevented ‘Rowdy’ from racing in IndyCar.

The story came out in the open during an episode of Actions Detrimental in which Busch appeared as Denny Hamlin’s guest. Who knows, maybe his love for Super Late Models would have faded had he raced a Dallara DW12!