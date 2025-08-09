“It Was God Sent”: Darrell Waltrip Reflects on Legendary NASCAR Broadcasting Career After Retiring From the Driver’s Seat

May 23, 2019 – Concord, NC, USA – Former NASCAR, Motorsport, USA driver and Fox Sports analyst Darrell Waltrip laughs as he reminisces after being presented a commemorative Bruton Smith trophy for being the winningest Coca-Cola 600 driver on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Waltrip won the race five times during his career: 1978, 1979, 1985, 1988 and 1989. Charlotte Motor Speedway NASCAR practice – ZUMAm67_ 20190523_zaf_m67_028 Copyright: xJeffxSinerx

In 2019, Darrell Waltrip brought the curtain down on his broadcasting career, signing off at Sonoma Raceway. The 78-year-old had been a fixture in the FOX Sports booth since 2001, when the network became an official NASCAR broadcast partner. His move to full-time television followed a well-known driving career that got him three championships, 84 wins in NASCAR’s Cup series, 13 in Xfinity, and a place in the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2012.

Advertisement

However, reflecting on his Term 2 in NASCAR, as an analyst and his TV tenure in the latest episode of Dinner Drive, after Kyle Petty told him, “You were made for TV,” Waltrip said, “Well, it was God sent.”

“I felt like I was back in the game. Yeah. I felt like I’d kind of from ’95-’96 on I kind of fell off the map, but now I’m back in the game, and not only am I back in the game, I’m on TV. And that made a huge difference. And so, my confidence was back. I just loved it. Driving was fun. Doing those telecasts on Sunday was by far and away the best thing I ever did.”

However, it wasn’t the first time Waltrip was attempting to analyze the races from the booth. Instead, his broadcasting roots stretch back well before his FOX Sports run. Even in the height of his driving career, he was a frequent guest and occasional stand-in for Nashville disc jockey and TV host Ralph Emery.

His natural ease behind the microphone, whether in post-race interviews or the booth, can be traced to his early radio and television appearances.

As his racing days wound down in the 1990s, Waltrip became a regular color analyst for TNN, TBS, and ABC/ESPN, lending his voice to coverage of the Xfinity Series and the former IROC Series.

When FOX Sports prepared for its 2001 NASCAR debut, Waltrip was among the first on-air hires. Over the years, he helped push the sport’s TV audience to record highs.

His style blended insight with entertainment, often lacing his commentary with a country lyric or a quick-witted aside in the spirit of Emery’s down-home humor, all delivered with the directness he was known for.