“Man I’m Really Jealous”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Regret After Latest NASCAR Move

Ever since Spire Motorsports’ series of expansions, the team has been looking toward fielding newer faces across their cars. First came their $40 Million charter to field Trackhouse Racing’s Zane Smith. Then came their purchase of Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series. Now as per the latest reports, they have announced yet another Truck Series driver, Carson Hocevar, to join the Cup Series roster replacing Ty Dillon from the 2024 season.

Advertisement

Later on, the future driver for the #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet sat in an interview with FOX NASCAR’s Bob Pockrass. During the ensuing conversation, Hocevar revealed how JR Motorsports owner and Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. had been ruing his choice to not have them as a driver in one of his Xfinity Series cars.

NASCAR driver reveals how Dale Earnhardt Jr. regretted his choice

While speaking with Pockrass, Carson Hocevar mentioned, “We texted back and forth. I called him in the Chevy display. Even they asked me at the Chevy display about who’s the most famous or my favorite contact in my phone. It was Dale, so I called him and he answered within a ring, so that was super cool. He’s texting me back and forth.”

Advertisement

“He’s even reminded me, he’s like, ‘Man, I’m really jealous you are not in one of my cars, man I thought we would win a lot of races.’ But he reassured me that I was making the right choice and that he has enjoyed calling the races watching enjoying watching me.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bobpockrass/status/1712099322999824772?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He added, “To be able to have that conversation and then that come full circle just a few months later is pretty crazy to me. Something I would never take for granted and how often does, do you get complimented by your heroes through a text message. It’s not very often at all.”

Carson Hocevar to race in the Cup Series with Spire Motorsports

Hocevar has been a full-time Truck Series driver for a few seasons at this point, but in his time he has proven to be a talent to look out for. Over the last couple of years, he has also amassed expertise in the Xfinity and occasionally driven in the Cup Series as well, driving in a part-time role with limited races on the schedule.

But after Spire Motorsports’ latest announcement the young gun will now have a shot to race in the top flight of American stock car racing in a full-time capacity. He will be driving the #77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 starting from next year. This would mark his proper rookie year, despite previous runs with the same team.

Advertisement

In an interview, Hocevar stated, “I have a unique opportunity to build something and grow with it, while growing myself at the same time. For what we’ve been able to do from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series to Cup is pretty crazy. I know it seems like a big jump...”

It sure is a big move for Hocevar to make the jump up to the Cup level. But considering the rapid expansion of resources Spire has undertaken he might have made the right call to get in on the action early on. Now how well he performs in his debut season is left to be seen.