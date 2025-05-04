“It Was Really Difficult to Get Back”: What Made Alex Bowman Cherish His NASCAR Win in Chicago Amid Two-Year Winless Run

Although the Chicago Street Race was Alex Bowman’s lone victory in the 2024 season, the #48 Hendrick Motorsports driver didn’t hold back when it came time to celebrate — and with good reason. Snapping an 80-race winless streak that stretched over two years, the win came after a period marred by two injury-related absences, a dip in performance, and a missed playoff berth, all while his teammates continued to stack up wins and reach the Championship-4.

That combination of setbacks even sparked a speculation wave, largely from the keyboard crowd, questioning the security of his seat. That’s precisely why the celebration in Chicago hit differently. For four consecutive seasons, Bowman had been part of the Cup Series winner’s circle, but a concussion late in the 2022 campaign sidelined him for five weeks.

He fought his way back but was again forced to the sidelines in 2023 after a spring sprint car crash left him with a fractured back. Although a medical waiver from NASCAR left the door slightly ajar for playoff eligibility, the lack of wins slammed it shut.

So, when Bowman finally returned to Victory Lane in Chicago, the reaction from his crew mirrored the energy of a championship triumph. Reflecting on it, Bowman said the celebration spoke volumes, especially considering his last win had come at Las Vegas in 2022.

Given they had racked four wins in quick succession before Las Vegas and barely paused to celebrate, Bowman admitted he took those moments for granted, assuming the next one was just around the corner — only to learn the hard way that it wouldn’t come again for nearly two years. So, when the drought finally ended, the #48 team made up for lost time, knowing full well that victories in the Cup Series don’t come with a guarantee.

“So, just trying to maybe make up for that a little bit and appreciate this win a little more than I had in the past, and also just trying to appreciate everything that we’ve had to overcome. It hasn’t been an easy two years — a brain injury and breaking my back — like it was really difficult to get back to this point. So, it makes this win a lot more meaningful and just made me appreciate it a lot,” he said, while talking to SpeedFreaks.

Following his win, Bowman not only secured a playoff berth but also climbed into the top-12, ultimately finishing the season in P9. In fact, had it not been for his disqualification at the Roval due to weight infractions on the #48 Chevy, the entire playoff landscape might have shifted, knocking Logano out of the Round of 8 to make room for Bowman, and maybe a new champion for the 2024 Cup season.

In the current Cup season, Alex Bowman has shown flashes of form, with five top-10 finishes and one top-five finish to his name. He currently sits ninth in the driver standings but still needs a win to cement his spot in the playoff field.