“That’s a Big Deal”: Chase Elliott Looking Forward to Making “A Little Noise” After Missing Out on NASCAR Playoffs

Of course, Chase Elliott not being able to make it into the playoffs this season is a big blow for him, his team, his sponsors, and his brand as well. Twice in the last three weeks, Elliott came awfully close to winning the race, but he simply couldn’t wrap it all up together. However, it’s not all bad news for Elliott & Co.

This is because while as a driver he is out of contention for the championship, considering he didn’t make the playoffs, the #9 team is still in the owners’ championship. And as per Elliott himself, it is a big deal, much bigger than people realize.

Chase Elliott looks at the brighter side of things after missing out on playoffs

Speaking in an interview after the race at Daytona where he came awfully close in the last few laps to winning, Elliott deemed him not making it into the playoffs “a bummer,” adding that he hates the way season has turned out for him. But at the same time, he was also aware of the brighter side.

“The good news is the car got in the owner’s points. That’s a big deal. Credit to Alan and everybody for continuing to work and scratch and claw while I was out to keep our team alive and to give ourselves a chance,” Elliott said. “That’s a big deal, probably much bigger than a lot of people realize to our team.”

The #9 driver claimed that he was looking forward to the next 10 races, to make “a little noise” in the owner’s championship, and to get ready overall for next year. Elliott conceded that while this year hasn’t been what he would’ve wanted “by any means”, he is certainly going to learn some lessons from it.

“I think we’ll be better for it on the other end,” he added.

Elliott knew winning at Daytona would be a bigger challenge than usual

In another interview, Elliott claimed his run at Daytona, credit to everybody on his team, was nothing short of a “valiant effort.” However, he did confess that going into the race, he knew it was a bigger challenge than any other venue.

“I knew coming into the weekend, this was going to be a tall order. It’s a tall order every week. But coming down here, you just don’t know what you’re gonna get. There’s so many things here out of your control,” he said.

In the end, Elliott admitted that in his opinion, they did a “good job” even though they came up a little short. He is obviously not going to contend for the driver’s championship now, but the season isn’t over for Elliott by any means.

He can still guide the #9 team to the owner’s championship.