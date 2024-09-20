“It Will Be Epic”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Legendary Speedway’s Ongoing Revival Efforts

Track officials announced earlier this year that the legendary Pennsboro Speedway, which was defunct since 2002, will be returning to host races in 2024 with a five-race schedule. However, the heavy floods that struck North Central West Virginia in April delayed the re-opening. As questions loomed over the situation, the air has now been cleared with optimism.

According to a Facebook post from the speedway, site and track preparations are already going on. This piece of news is particularly appealing to NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. who fell in love with the track after covering it for an episode of Lost Speedways back in 2021. He took to X and expressed his happiness with the work that the officials have been doing.

He wrote, “Pennsboro Speedway is still tryin’ to revive itself. It seemed impossible when we were there to film “Lost Speedways” a few years ago. If they pull this off, it will be epic.” What is it that makes the track so appealing to someone like Dale Jr.? A mixture of history and racing experience. The past few years saw the track holding occasional mini-wedge races.

Pennsboro Speedway is still tryin to revive itself. It seemed impossible when we were there to film “Lost Speedways” a few years ago. If they pull this off, it will be epic. pic.twitter.com/m2LEjMbckp — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 20, 2024

But these did not use the original half-mile dirt track. When the initial announcement came of revival, the idea was that a new quarter-mile track would be built. But XR Events, the company that plays the main role in the renovation, later explained that the track would be restored to its original state. Let’s take a look at what that was like.

The glorious past of the Pennsboro Speedway

Situated on the north side of U.S. Route 50 in Pennsboro, this track has its origins in 1887. The Ritchie County Agriculture and Fair Association established it as a horse racing ground. Following a brief period of closure during the World Wars, it reopened in 1945 under the name of Ritchie County Speedway.

In 1964, the track hosted a car race for the first time and was renamed Pennsboro Speedway. It quickly gained popularity in the region and began scheduling regular late-model races. Big events that were held on it before the eventual closure in 2002 were the HillBilly 100 and the Dirt Track World Championship.

After an array of internal issues and weather challenges, work is still going on to breathe life back into this venue. The goal right now is to open for the Mason-Dixon 100 featuring the XR Super Series. Tickets will be on sale when the track renovation nears completion.