“It’s a Family Sport”: Austin Cindric Never Cared About Nepotism Claims Due to Father’s Penske Role

While a notable portion of NASCAR’s driver roster arrived through family lineage, team ownership ties, or inherited opportunities, many competitors made their own path with little more than zeal and financial sacrifice. Those drivers relied heavily on personal struggle and family support to fund early racing efforts. The uneven nature of those journeys has long fueled debate among fans, who at times direct sharp criticism toward names such as Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, and Austin Cindric.

Yet Cindric, despite growing up with access that most aspiring drivers never see, has remained largely unmoved by accusations of nepotism. Austin’s father, Tim Cindric, previously served as president of Team Penske, a position that naturally came with influence and connections. Even so, the No. 2 Team Penske driver has consistently maintained that those ties have not translated into special treatment.

According to Austin, his father would be the first to say that he deliberately keeps his distance from Austin’s racing program. From Austin’s perspective, his role within the organization stands apart from his last name.

He views himself as a professional hired to perform a job and to represent sponsors with accountability. He takes that responsibility seriously, and he believes his father approaches it with the same mindset. That separation, however, does not extend deeply into competition-related matters. During a 2019 interview with Frontstretch, he addressed the broader conversation around family ties in NASCAR and offered his own perspective:

“I think it’s a double-edged sword. This is such a family sport. You’ve got the Elliotts, Blaneys, Earnhardts, all the Pettys, these are all people, even someone with a pretty similar situation to myself is Cole Custer. It’s a family sport, that’s where the passion is grown.”

For Austin, that family-based structure represents less a shortcut and more a foundation. He said that growing up in a household where his father was responsible for identifying the best driving talent and placing them in select equipment educated him.

Being around accomplished drivers and high-level decision-making allowed him to absorb lessons through proximity and experience rather than privilege alone. Austin has emphasized that exposure does not guarantee results. From his viewpoint, spending a lifetime around racing taught him that success still requires putting oneself in the right position and capitalizing when opportunities appear.

Whether that meant driving for Team Penske or competing in sports cars elsewhere, he understood that nothing comes automatically. Doors do not simply swing open, regardless of pedigree.

That belief continues to shape his outlook. After completing his fifth season in the NASCAR Cup Series and finishing 14th in the 2025 standings, Austin has turned his attention toward building on that foundation. His focus now rests on the upcoming season and finding ways to elevate his performance.

Austin’s stint already includes three Cup Series victories. His most recent win came at Talladega Superspeedway in April, a win that secured his place in the playoffs. As per Austin, while his path into NASCAR may have differed from others, the work required to stay there has followed the same unforgiving standard.